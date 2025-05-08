VIAVI solutions participates in MORANE-2 railway communications project

VIAVI Solutions has announced its participation in the Mobile Radio for Railways Networks in Europe 2 (MORANE-2) project. The initiative will test the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) specifications under real-world conditions, contributing to the development of digital railway communication across Europe. VIAVI is one of a limited number of monitoring solution providers involved in the project.

The existing Global System for Mobile Communications, Railway (GSM-R) is anticipated to begin its phase-out by 2030, with FRMCS emerging as its likely successor. VIAVI’s EVOIA Drive Test solution will support the deployment of the new FRMCS network. Additionally, EVOIA Assure will be used to monitor and evaluate FRMCS prototypes in both laboratory environments and on railway infrastructure. This testing is intended to assess suitability for evolving operational demands, including compatibility with the European Train Control System (ETCS), Automatic Train Operation (ATO), and real-time data and video transmission.

Max Beccuti, Railway Product Line Manager at VIAVI, stated, “We are pleased to support MORANE-2, an initiative focused on improving the efficiency, sustainability and resilience of railway communications. VIAVI’s involvement includes the design of technical metrics, definition of key performance indicators, and the provision of tools for monitoring and active testing of FRMCS network specifications.”

The MORANE-2 project aims to validate development standards for FRMCS and is scheduled to run for 34 months from 2024 to 2027. Its findings are expected to contribute to the inclusion of FRMCS specifications in the Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI), which set out the technical and operational requirements needed to ensure interoperability across European railway systems. The project is a collaborative European initiative, funded by Europe’s Rail (EU-RAIL) and the European Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertakings.

VIAVI has previously showcased its test, measurement and monitoring technologies at various industry events. In the railway sector, this has included a presentation at the 2024 International Union of Railways (UIC) FRMCS Global Conference in Paris and participation as an exhibitor at InnoTrans, a major international railway trade fair.

The VIAVI Mission Critical and Railway team is scheduled to host its annual Railway User Group meeting in Stockholm from 3 to 5 June. Team members will also attend the 5x5: Public Safety Innovation Summit in Seattle and the TCCA Critical Communications World 2025 event in Belgium, both taking place in June.

VIAVI is a member of UNIFE, the European association representing the rail supply industry, which promotes innovation, sustainability and standardisation in the rail sector.