VIAVI solutions and 3-GIS announce partnership to improve fibre fault detection

VIAVI Solutions and 3-GIS, a provider of fibre network design and management software, have announced a partnership aimed at improving the speed and accuracy of fibre fault detection, while also enabling organisations to make better use of their existing Geographic Information System (GIS) investments. The joint solution, which has been implemented at Windstream Wholesale, automates previously manual processes, offering potential improvements in network maintenance, fault response times, and operational efficiency. VIAVI, 3-GIS, and Windstream will discuss the integration and its impact in a webinar hosted by the Fibre Broadband Association on 12 June 2025.

Fibre deployment continues to grow across transport networks, data centres, enterprise environments and residential broadband. The increase in demand, driven by applications such as AI/ML, high-performance computing, and other data-intensive technologies, has placed additional strain on network infrastructure. As deploying fibre remains both expensive and time-consuming, the ability to detect and resolve faults promptly is essential for maintaining service quality and managing operational costs.

To address these challenges, VIAVI and 3-GIS have integrated the VIAVI ONMSi Remote Fibre Test System (RFTS) with 3-GIS’s geospatial tools. This integration supports technicians in identifying and resolving faults more quickly during network operations and routine maintenance. Windstream Wholesale has adopted the integrated solution as part of its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) initiative.

The system is designed for quick deployment on existing fibre infrastructure and enables the immediate identification of both full and partial cuts. This allows operators such as Windstream Wholesale to detect and respond to faults before they are noticed by customers. In addition, repair times are reduced by ensuring the appropriate technician and equipment are dispatched at the outset. The integration also allows service alarms to be linked to specific clients, facilitating proactive customer notifications before faults are reported.

By combining ONMSi and 3-GIS, the solution provides a unified source of information for technicians, eliminating inconsistencies across systems and accelerating fault resolution.

Russell Taws, Director of Fibre and Access Solutions at VIAVI, said, “Fibre network technicians are under pressure to deploy and maintain high-speed networks with minimal disruption. Quickly identifying and resolving faults is essential to providing reliable service. This integration aims to support that by providing real-time, precise fault data to field teams.”

Dustin Sutton, Chief Marketing Officer at 3-GIS, commented, “The integration combines VIAVI’s diagnostic capabilities with our geospatial platform. This allows for faster and more automated fault resolution, which can improve network performance and operational response.”

Glen Grochowski, Director of Engineering at Windstream Wholesale, added, “This integration between VIAVI and 3-GIS has automated what was previously a fully manual process. It has improved our ability to detect fibre faults, respond efficiently, and dispatch technicians more effectively, contributing to reduced service downtime and operational costs.”

The partnership aims to help service providers improve operational performance and service continuity, while making more effective use of existing GIS infrastructure.