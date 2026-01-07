VIAVI introduces integrated testing solution for hollow core fibre

VIAVI Solutions has introduced what it describes as the industry’s first integrated medium- and long-range bidirectional testing and certification solution for hollow core fibre (HCF). The solution combines VIAVI’s 8100 Series optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) modules, optical dispersion measurement (ODM) modules and ReportPRO software, which incorporates dedicated algorithms to support the bidirectional OTDR analysis required for hollow core fibre.

The solution has been validated through trials conducted in collaboration with fibre manufacturers, specialist contractors and three hyperscale operators.

Hollow core fibre offers measurable performance advantages over conventional single-mode fibre, including up to 30 per cent lower latency, up to 70 per cent reduction in chromatic dispersion (CD), up to 65 per cent lower attenuation and reduced signal distortion. These characteristics enable higher-speed data transmission over longer distances, with minimal signal loss and reduced reliance on amplification.

Adoption of hollow core fibre is increasing, particularly for data centre interconnects between hyperscale campuses. Use cases include artificial intelligence workloads, high-frequency financial trading, quantum communications, defence and other applications where improvements in operational efficiency and service performance are critical.

Hollow core fibre deployments typically involve higher capital investment and more extensive testing requirements than traditional fibre projects. This is due to increased manufacturing costs, the need for specialist installation, and distinct optical properties such as differences in backscattering behaviour and spectral range. In addition to bidirectional OTDR measurements at higher wavelengths, dispersion testing and attenuation profiling are required to verify installation quality and safeguard long-term performance, especially across medium- and long-haul links. Available testing and certification options remain limited, and solutions lacking sufficient OTDR performance or relying on OTDR-based dispersion techniques may be restricted to shorter distances.

According to VIAVI, its solution is the first integrated certification platform to support bidirectional OTDR, polarisation mode dispersion (PMD), chromatic dispersion and attenuation profile testing, alongside reporting, for hollow core fibre links. The system is designed to support different types of hollow core fibre, including DNANF and photonic bandgap (PBG) fibre, across short-, medium- and long-distance deployments. The solution is hosted on VIAVI’s OneAdvisor 800 fibre platform.

“A key advantage of hollow core fibre is its ability to transmit data at higher speeds over longer distances, but validating splice quality, connector losses and overall fibre integrity requires a different testing approach,” said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fibre and Access Solutions at VIAVI. “Our trials with fibre manufacturers and hyperscale operators demonstrated consistent results across short-, medium- and long-distance links, helping operators protect their investments in hollow core fibre and support long-term performance outcomes.”