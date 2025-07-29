VergeCloud expands national infrastructure with six new PoPs in India

VergeCloud, a next-generation edge cloud and content delivery network (CDN) platform, has announced the expansion of its national infrastructure with the launch of six new Points of Presence (PoPs) across India. The newly established PoPs, located in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, and Lucknow, aim to support improved digital service delivery in both metropolitan and tier-II cities.

This deployment is intended to address the increasing demand for cloud-native, real-time digital services across sectors such as media, fintech, education, e-commerce, and public services. By establishing infrastructure closer to end users, the new PoPs are expected to reduce latency, improve content delivery speeds, and support more reliable digital experiences.

Commenting on the development, Dheeraj Chaudhary, Director of Technology at VergeCloud, said,“The addition of six new PoPs strengthens our edge capabilities at a time when the need for high-performance and locally compliant infrastructure is growing. These facilities are designed to improve speed and reliability, support regulatory compliance, enable intelligent traffic optimisation, and promote energy-efficient operations. By placing compute and caching resources closer to users, we are contributing to the development of a more distributed and future-ready internet infrastructure in India.”

In addition to enhancing performance, the new PoPs are expected to reduce data transit distances and energy usage by leveraging edge-based caching and optimised traffic management. This approach aligns with broader national objectives related to digital growth and environmental sustainability.

VergeCloud’s expanding network supports various national initiatives, including Smart Cities, BharatNet, and other programmes under the Digital India framework. Through the deployment of distributed cloud infrastructure, the company contributes to the development of a more connected and inclusive digital environment.