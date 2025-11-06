Titan smart unveils Evoke 2.0 smartwatch

Titan Smart has introduced the Evoke 2.0, the latest addition to its line of premium smartwatches. The model combines modern technology with the brand’s heritage of analogue watch craftsmanship, merging functional innovation with refined design.

The Evoke 2.0 reflects Titan Smart’s focus on design intelligence and precision, blending traditional watchmaking techniques with contemporary wearable technology. The result is a smartwatch intended to function not only as a device but also as an extension of personal style. Designed to adapt to different occasions and moods, the Evoke 2.0 offers a tailored fit and sleek aesthetics, transitioning seamlessly from casual daywear to formal evening attire while retaining the intuitive functionality expected from modern smartwatches.

The watch features a 43 mm round metal case with an 11 mm slim profile, designed to provide all-day comfort across various wrist sizes. Its 1.32-inch Super AMOLED display delivers a 466×466 resolution and up to 1000 nits of brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. A dual-tone magnetic strap combines style and comfort, while a rotary crown and custom buttons offer tactile controls for easy navigation and quick access to features.

The Evoke 2.0 is powered by an advanced processor and fluidic user interface that enable smooth, responsive performance. Users can personalise the device with 3D dynamic watch faces, which offer immersive visuals with motion and depth. The smartwatch also integrates health monitoring and app features, syncing with the Titan Smart App on Android and iOS to provide continuous heart-rate tracking, SpO₂ monitoring, sleep analysis, performance data, and wellness guidance.

Speaking at the launch, Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head of Smart Wearables at Titan Company Limited, said, “With Evoke 2.0, Titan Smart reinforces its vision of integrating premium fashion with advanced technology. This model is designed for consumers who seek both elegance and functionality in a smartwatch, and reflects our commitment to creating meaningful, user-centred experiences as wearables become part of daily life.”

The Titan Evoke 2.0 is priced at INR 8,499 and is available in three dual-tone metal strap options: Glacial Blue, Tidal Blue, and Cocoa Brown. The collection is on sale at Titan World, Fastrack, and Helios stores, select premium retailers, as well as online via www.titan.co.in and leading e-commerce platforms.