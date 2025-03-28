Tech Mahindra launches Altavec, a spatial technology platform for Geospatial Intelligence

Tech Mahindra, a global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions for enterprises across industries, has announced the global launch of Altavec, an innovative spatial technology platform designed to transform geospatial data management and large-scale mapping operations. Having established a strong presence in Australia and the broader APJ region, Altavec is now being introduced to new markets, including the United States and Europe, to empower industries with advanced geospatial intelligence solutions.

Altavec is a versatile, AI-driven platform that combines human expertise with advanced automation to convert spatial data into actionable insights. Its modular architecture enables seamless integration and scalability across industries such as utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure planning, equipping organisations with the tools to optimise operations and improve efficiency. By leveraging real-time data processing, AI-powered analytics, and intelligent automation, Altavec streamlines mapping workflows, enhances resilience, and supports more informed decision-making.

Birendra Sen, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, stated: “Industries worldwide are grappling with the impacts of climate change, legacy infrastructure, and rising operational costs, all while managing vast amounts of geospatial data and regulatory demands. In this environment, innovative solutions like Altavec provide the geospatial intelligence and AI-powered analytics necessary to enhance operational efficiency, build resilience, and enable smarter decision-making for sustainable growth.”

Altavec leverages machine learning and cloud-based architecture to provide rapid access to spatial intelligence, enabling predictive operations, enhanced performance, safety, and reliability. The platform utilises LiDAR and high-definition imagery to identify and mitigate infrastructure risks, creating precise 3D digital network models. Its adaptable architecture and modular design integrate technical excellence, extensive industry experience, and a culture of innovation, enabling automation, scalability, and seamless integration to meet the specific needs of essential infrastructure owners, operators, and maintainers.

Tervinderjit (TJ) Singh, Expert Advisory CX, Third Eye Advisory, commented: “Altavec offers utilities, telecommunications companies, and local governments the opportunity to harness AI, automation, analytics, and geospatial technologies to deliver preventive, predictive, environmental, and sustainability services more efficiently and at scale. This benefits all stakeholders and the environment in the long run.”

The launch of Altavec is claimed to align with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to delivering next-generation technology solutions that enhance human-centric experiences and enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.