Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow partner to develop broadband solutions for CSPs

Tech Mahindra, a global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions for enterprises across industries, has announced a partnership with ServiceNow to develop broadband solutions tailored for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). The collaboration introduces a vertical solutions stack designed to support various aspects of a broadband CSP’s operations, including network planning and development, operational management, customer experience, and service monetisation.

The partnership integrates Tech Mahindra’s netOps.now platform, a pre-integrated end-to-end solution built on ServiceNow Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) product suites. This platform is designed to unify customer care, operations, order management, and partner ecosystems for CSPs. The solution also incorporates AI-driven analytics, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), cloud-native Open Source Software (OSS) systems, and intelligent automation to support operational processes and address emerging market demands. According to Tech Mahindra, the solution can enhance operational efficiencies by up to 50%, supporting accelerated time-to-market and scalable broadband rollouts.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer at Tech Mahindra, stated,“The telecoms industry is under increasing pressure to modernise legacy systems, streamline network management, and enhance operational agility. This partnership with ServiceNow aims to address these challenges and support broadband providers in delivering high-speed connectivity and improving digital access. The zero-touch broadband operations platform is designed to help customers manage connectivity challenges in rural, suburban, and urban markets.”

The collaboration represents an expansion of Tech Mahindra’s engagement in the broadband sector, with a focus on supporting digital infrastructure development and enabling CSPs to scale their services.

Erica Volini, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Industries, Partners, and Go-to-Market at ServiceNow, commented, “Effective partnerships leverage unique expertise and provide solutions to well-defined challenges. Tech Mahindra’s solutions, integrated with ServiceNow, aim to help customers enhance their service experiences. We look forward to continued collaboration to support organisations in adapting to digital business environments.”

Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow recently implemented this solution for a FibreCo in Germany. The project used the full ServiceNow TMT suite to enhance customer service processes, automate fulfilment operations, and improve tracking of fibre deployment. Tech Mahindra reports that this implementation resulted in a 20% reduction in fibre rollout time and a decrease in order fallouts. Additionally, consolidating 22 legacy systems into a single platform aimed to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

As broadband demand continues to grow, the partnership seeks to contribute to advancements in digital connectivity. The solution is intended to help CSPs expand their networks and improve service management in the evolving broadband market.