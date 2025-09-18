TCS Partners with Qualcomm for edge AI lab in Bengaluru

Tata Consultancy Services, a global provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has partnered with Qualcomm to establish the TCS Innovation Lab in Bengaluru. This facility is intended as a space for joint research and development in Edge AI, leveraging Qualcomm platforms to support industries adopting software-driven systems aimed at improving efficiency and resilience.

Advertisment

The lab will focus on developing smart, scalable, and sustainable Edge AI capabilities. These will include cost-effective solutions designed to run on intelligent devices at the edge, on-site and in real time, helping large enterprises streamline operational processes.

Located in Bengaluru, often regarded as India’s innovation hub, the facility will form part of TCS’ IoT-focused, Bringing Life to Things Network Lab, it is equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other advanced technology to support agile IoT solution development. Target sectors include security and surveillance, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and manufacturing.

basThe lab is intended to support rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large-scale deployment of Edge AI technologies ed on a Software Defined Everything (SDx) approach. This includes developing solutions that are hardware-agnostic, highly configurable, secure, and service-oriented.

Advertisment

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, commented,“Our collaboration with TCS represents a key step in developing real-time Edge AI solutions for industries undergoing rapid transformation. The lab in Bengaluru offers a space to integrate advanced AI and connectivity to address real-world challenges. We aim to co-develop solutions that are efficient, scalable, and tailored to enterprise needs in a software-defined environment.”

There is a growing requirement across sectors for intelligent devices capable of autonomous decision-making, with increased demand for compact, energy-efficient, high-performance devices. TCS will utilise Edge AI and SDx technologies to help enterprises build resilient and agile systems that can quickly adapt to changing business and industry conditions. Potential applications include medical devices, industrial handheld tools, smart infrastructure, and advanced safety systems.

TCS' SDx capabilities will be deployed on Qualcomm Technologies’ Edge AI-enabled System-on-Chips, supporting seamless integration between physical and digital environments.

Advertisment

V Rajanna, Business Group Head, Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said,“The launch of this co-innovation lab will support the development of next-generation SDx and Edge AI solutions across sectors. Applications will include intelligent medical devices, industrial handhelds, and surveillance systems. The lab reflects TCS’ focus on advancing innovation in AI and supporting enterprise transformation.”

The collaboration builds on previous joint initiatives between TCS and Qualcomm Technologies in areas such as silicon solution design and IT services. Notably, TCS recently developed a real-time visual anomaly detection capability for material inspection, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, for a major automotive client. This system processes live camera feeds to detect surface defects—on materials such as steel and painted surfaces—with approximately 90% real-time accuracy using Qualcomm’s on-premise Edge AI devices.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head of IoT & Digital Engineering at TCS, said,“This engagement builds on our long-standing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies and supports our aim of creating adaptive and scalable industry solutions. By combining TCS’ SDx approach with Qualcomm’s Edge AI platforms, we aim to support industries in developing intelligent, automated systems to remain responsive in a rapidly changing environment.”

Advertisment

TCS will draw on its experience in engineering, research and development (ER&D), and industrial applications to support the lab’s objectives. SDx capabilities enable the integration of smart services, intelligent controls and sensors, predictive maintenance tools, and AI models into a unified digital environment. These capabilities enhance automation, resilience, and agility, providing a flexible framework for transitioning to next-generation network platforms.