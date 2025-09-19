TCS integrates NVIDIA AI to boost retail capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is incorporating NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technologies into its portfolio of retail solutions. This integration aims to support global retailers in adopting next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with greater efficiency and potentially lower costs. As part of this collaboration, TCS has embedded NVIDIA AI Enterprise software into its retail platforms, enabling the use of advanced AI, computer vision, and digital twin technologies.

By combining multimodal data, domain-specific accelerators, and its own industry experience, TCS seeks to help retailers extract actionable insights, increase operational agility, and automate decision-making processes. The partnership is designed to support more precise, proactive, and evidence-based strategies across the retail value chain. TCS, which serves the world’s top 10 retailers and numerous others, offers end-to-end solutions through its AI-powered platforms, including TCS Optumera and TCS Omnistore.

According to Krishnan Ramanujam, President of the Consumer Business Group at TCS, the collaboration with NVIDIA reflects the company’s commitment to integrating advanced technology at scale. He noted that the joint effort is aimed at improving store operations and supply chain responsiveness in a sector that requires constant innovation.

TCS has estimated that retailers using its solutions built on the NVIDIA technology stack could achieve up to 75% cost savings in executing comparable operations, based on its experience with previous projects and industry benchmarks. The company has developed a range of AI-driven retail solutions, covering areas such as generative AI for personalised content, video analytics for inventory management, and tools for real-time insights into competitor pricing strategies.

One of the solutions, TCS AI WisdomNext, is a generative AI aggregator platform now integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. It supports real-time experimentation with generative AI use cases, facilitating faster adoption and improved productivity. The platform includes features such as enterprise-grade AI assistants, accelerated product onboarding, dynamic marketing content creation, and personalised customer engagement. These capabilities are built using NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices.

Another offering, the Stores of the Future solution, uses video analytics and predictive AI to transform conventional retail environments. It aims to reduce theft, minimise checkout delays, and improve stock availability. The solution employs TCS’ Image and Video Analytics Toolkit, built on NVIDIA Metropolis, to deliver interactive video analytics based on domain-specific AI models.

In a deployment for a global retailer, this solution reportedly reduced inventory loss at self-checkout terminals by up to 15%, lowered customer wait times by up to 20% through improved queue management, decreased out-of-stock incidents by up to 20%, and increased in-store productivity through staffing forecasts by up to 10%.

The AI Competitor DataBureau provides near-real-time insights into competitor activity across pricing, promotions, product assortments, content, and marketing. Powered by NVIDIA NeMo, its deep attribute-matching engine enables over 96% accuracy in product comparison across competitor catalogues. TCS reports that this solution has delivered revenue uplifts of 3–5% through more responsive pricing and assortment strategies, reducing decision times from weeks to hours.

TCS is also developing Retail Simulation-as-a-Service, which allows retailers to model complex 'what-if' scenarios before implementing decisions in physical environments. This is enabled by TCS’ proprietary Optumera platform and NVIDIA Omniverse libraries.

Potential use cases include store layout optimisation, integrated planning and execution of category strategies, and planogram optimisation. According to TCS, simulation-driven planning could lead to productivity improvements of 20% or more through more collaborative and efficient operations.

Azita Martin, Vice President and General Manager for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at NVIDIA, stated that retailers are increasingly adopting AI technologies,including digital twins, data science, and in-store computer vision, to improve performance across their operations. She highlighted that TCS’ integration of NVIDIA technologies supports automation, personalisation, and simulation at scale.

To support this collaboration, TCS has established a dedicated NVIDIA business unit focused on integrating NVIDIA technologies with TCS’ contextual knowledge to accelerate AI adoption.

The unit currently oversees 12 solution offerings across sectors and operates nine centres of excellence for innovation. At NVIDIA GTC 2025, TCS was recognised as a Rising Star for its industry-specific AI-led innovations. The company is also using NVIDIA’s AI foundation training to upskill its workforce in areas such as large language models, AI-driven sales strategies, and the use of Omniverse libraries.