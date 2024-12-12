TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark for IT infrastructure

Tata Consultancy Services, a provider IT services, consulting, business solutions, and outsourcing firm, has extended its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark. Under the new agreement, TCS will provide IT Infrastructure Services (ITIS) managed services, managing TnDK’s IT infrastructure from its delivery centre in Europe over the next five years.

For the past six years, TCS has leveraged its Machine First Delivery Model to modernise TnDK’s IT infrastructure, which serves over 1.6 million subscribers. With the extension of this partnership, TCS will continue to deploy cutting-edge automation technologies to drive significant operational cost reductions and further enhance IT infrastructure.

Louise Haurum, Chief Technology Officer at Telenor Denmark, said, “Our partnership with TCS has been crucial in driving innovation and ensuring resilience in our IT infrastructure. By continuing our collaboration, we are confident that TCS will continue to provide the strategic insights and technological expertise needed to navigate the complexities of our evolving business environment.”

A key aspect of this partnership is the assurance of uninterrupted business continuity with no impact on operations. TCS will use its extensive experience managing TnDK’s infrastructure to enhance digital assets, including advanced automation solutions, which will optimise TnDK’s operations and improve user experiences.

Martin Ravn, Head of Network and Infrastructure at Telenor Denmark, commented, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with TCS to address the complex challenges of managing our IT infrastructure. TCS’s proximity delivery centre in Europe is the ideal model to meet our current and future business needs.”

Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI) at TCS, said, “TCS has been a trusted partner of Telenor Denmark for the past six years. This extended partnership strengthens our strategic relationship with Telenor and reaffirms our commitment to delivering secure, managed services. Using our proximity delivery centre capabilities in Europe, we will continue to support Telenor Denmark in achieving operational delivery excellence.”

TCS has established itself as a leader in the CMI Services industry over the past 25 years and is engaged with more than 160 telecom companies worldwide. With over 35,000 dedicated resources globally, TCS serves five of the top 10 global telecom operators, four of the top six European operators, and six of the top seven North American operators. TCS’s capabilities in the industry include digital transformation, API-fication, cloud services, network services, infrastructure services, automation, agile/DevOps, and data and analytics.

Vikram Sharma, Country Head – Denmark at TCS, said, “Telenor is one of Denmark’s largest telecom companies, helping to connect people and businesses securely and efficiently. Communication is a critical infrastructure, and we are proud to have earned Telenor Denmark’s trust for the next five years to ensure a resilient and automated IT environment.”

This agreement further strengthens TCS’s position as a trusted transformation partner in the Nordics, where it has maintained a strong presence for the past 30 years. TCS has consistently achieved top customer satisfaction rankings across the region, demonstrating its commitment to excellence. With over 20,000 TCS associates supporting clients in the Nordics, TCS remains a top employer, recognised by the Top Employers Institute since 2014.