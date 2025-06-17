TCS collaborates with Salling Group to drive cloud adoption and automation

Tata Consultancy Services , a provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Salling Group. The collaboration aims to support sustainability initiatives, drive technological innovation, and enhance organisational efficiency across Salling Group’s operations. This includes its network of 2,100 stores and 68,000 employees across Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. The partnership spans multiple brands under the Salling Group umbrella, including the toy retailer BR, franchise quick-service restaurants Carl’s Jr and Starbucks, and grocery chains føtex, Bilka, Netto, and RIMI Baltic.

As part of the agreement, TCS will support Salling Group’s cloud migration efforts and help stabilise operations to enable greater agility, scalability, and alignment with sustainability objectives. The collaboration also includes efforts to enhance Salling Group’s digital transformation, particularly in improving the responsiveness and capability of its e-commerce platform to meet evolving consumer demands.

Alan Jensen, Chief Information Officer at Salling Group, commented, “At Salling Group, everything we do is ultimately to help make our customers’ lives better. This project is no exception. Our partnership with TCS will help us better respond to their changing needs and do so responsibly and sustainably. This partnership supports our ‘Aspire 28’ strategy, which includes expansion through additional stores, as well as potential mergers and acquisitions in both existing and new markets.”

TCS will implement its AI-enabled cloud operations solution, Cloud Exponence, which utilises a Machine First approach to enhance collaboration between systems and personnel. The solution aims to deliver managed services across hybrid cloud environments by automating operational tasks, integrating security and compliance, and reducing cloud management complexity.

Vikram Sharma, Country Head, TCS Denmark, said, “Salling Group is a long-established retail organisation with a significant presence in Denmark and other European markets. We are pleased to support their digital transformation by applying our international retail experience and technical capabilities to help them achieve their strategic objectives.”

Abhijit Niyogi, Vice President and Business Unit Head for Retail, UK, EMEA, and India at TCS, added, “We look forward to working with Salling Group as they pursue their ‘Aspire 28’ vision and broader sustainability goals. Our role is to support the development of agile, scalable operations and more integrated customer experiences across channels.”

TCS currently works with several global retail clients, supporting business transformation and omnichannel strategies. Its portfolio includes solutions such as TCS OmniStore, a composable commerce platform, and TCS Optumera, which supports data-driven merchandising and supply chain optimisation.

TCS has operated in Denmark for over 30 years and currently employs more than 20,000 people across the Nordic region. The company serves clients across various sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and technology.