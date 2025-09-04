TCS and Tryg sign 550-million-euro agreement for digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its long-standing partnership with Tryg, a leading non-life insurance provider operating in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Under a seven-year agreement valued at 550 million euro, TCS will support Tryg in simplifying and standardising its operations across these markets, while driving technology-led transformation to support the insurer’s growth strategy.

Partnership to focus on IT simplification and AI-led transformation

TCS will take responsibility for application development and management, end-to-end infrastructure services, end-user support, and cybersecurity. The company will also deploy a range of cloud and AI solutions to optimise Tryg’s IT landscape, improve delivery capacity, automate core processes, and enhance customer experience. The engagement is aligned with Tryg’s 'United Towards 27' vision, which focuses on IT simplification and expanding digital capabilities to support over six million customers.

The collaboration will enable TCS to address legacy complexities in Tryg’s IT environment, shaped by past organic growth and acquisitions, and to unify operating models across the three markets. Embedding automation and AI throughout the IT operations value chain is expected to improve efficiency and scalability.

Johan Kirstein Brammer, Group CEO of Tryg, stated, “We are simplifying our IT landscape to support further investment in new technologies and business development across Scandinavia. This will help us deliver enhanced customer experiences, differentiate Tryg in the market, and improve competitiveness. Our extended partnership with TCS is a key initiative in achieving our 2027 goals to simplify and scale operations.”

As part of the agreement, TCS will help establish a unified, digital-first operating model across the region. This model will consolidate functions currently dispersed across geographies, improving scalability, accelerating time to market, and enhancing operational efficiency. By optimising development and operational costs, TCS aims to support the creation of a sustainable and adaptable IT ecosystem.

K. Krithivasan, CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, commented:

“In today’s environment, resilience and adaptability are central to success. Building intelligent, future-ready IT systems enables enterprises to respond quickly to change. Through our AI and cloud expertise, and a strong understanding of the insurance sector, we aim to support Tryg’s continued transformation into a technology-enabled enterprise.”

TCS and Tryg have worked together for over 15 years on various transformation initiatives. TCS has developed a contextual delivery model tailored to Tryg and the broader Nordic insurance market, contributing to strategic business outcomes and operational improvements. The new engagement builds on this foundation and aims to further strengthen Tryg’s ability to respond to future technological shifts.

TCS has operated in Denmark and the Nordic region for three decades, supporting enterprises across a range of industries including banking, insurance, retail, logistics, telecoms, manufacturing, and life sciences. With over 20,000 employees serving Nordic clients, TCS continues to play a significant role in supporting digital and operational transformation across the region. Its Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) business unit has been ranked first for customer satisfaction in the Nordics for eight consecutive years by an independent survey and has been recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute.