Tata Elxsi signs 50 million Euro multi-year deal with European automotive OEM

Tata Elxsi, a global provider of design and technology services, has announced a multi-year agreement valued at 50 million Euros with a leading European-headquartered automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Under the terms of the agreement, Tata Elxsi will act as an engineering partner for platform and application development across software-defined vehicles (SDV), electrification, and body and chassis domains.

As part of the collaboration, Tata Elxsi will establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre to support the customer’s software platform roadmap and brand-aligned engineering programmes. The centre will focus on developing a unified technology stack, including a proprietary operating system, electronic architecture, and automotive cloud infrastructure. These components aim to support in-vehicle capabilities, connectivity, and software upgradability across multiple brands and product lines.

The selection of Tata Elxsi is based on its experience in areas such as electrification, body and chassis, infotainment, and cybersecurity. The company also has a track record in automotive software delivery and managing global engineering hubs for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Its ability to align engineering programmes with customer product and software strategies is intended to support delivery, scalability, and consistency throughout the development lifecycle.

Recently, Tata Elxsi introduced AVENIR, a cloud-agnostic framework for SDV development and validation. AVENIR is designed to support modular software engineering, streamline platform integration, and enable both cloud-native and edge deployments. The company also offers a range of solutions, including the AUTONOMAI advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite, TETHER connected vehicle platform, MOBIUS+ digital product passport, and a network of Mobility Innovation Centres and labs focused on connected, autonomous, software-defined, and electric vehicle domains.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director at Tata Elxsi, commented: “We are pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading automotive and mobility providers. This engagement represents a step forward in supporting the shift towards scalable, software-led mobility. It reflects the trust placed in our capabilities to deliver engineering outcomes at a global scale. As our customer advances its software-defined vehicle roadmap, we look forward to supporting the translation of that vision into practical outcomes.”

This agreement forms part of Tata Elxsi’s wider strategy to operate at the intersection of design, digital, and engineering in support of next-generation mobility. The company collaborates with global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers on projects that include connected systems, electrified architectures, autonomous technologies, and sustainable vehicle development.