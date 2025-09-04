Tata Elxsi, Evergent unveil unified subscription hub for telecom and media

Tata Elxsi, a global provider of design and technology services, and Evergent, a specialist in customer management and monetisation for streaming and digital subscription businesses, have announced the launch of Subscription Hub, a unified platform aimed at transforming how media and telecom operators manage and monetise subscription services.

The collaboration addresses the complexity of fragmented subscription ecosystems and aims to facilitate a more integrated digital experience. Subscription Hub is designed as a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy solution to support operators in consolidating and streamlining their subscription offerings.

The platform enables telecom and media operators, as well as service aggregators, to broaden their role as digital lifestyle providers. By integrating a wide range of services, including entertainment, gaming, productivity, education, and financial tools, into a single, user-friendly platform, operators can explore new revenue opportunities, strengthen customer retention, and improve brand differentiation.

Built on a cloud-native, API-first architecture, Subscription Hub supports emerging technologies and adapts to evolving market demands. Deployment options include Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), hybrid cloud, and on-premises configurations, providing flexibility to meet operator-specific requirements and regulatory considerations around data sovereignty.

Advanced analytics and business intelligence features offer real-time insights into subscription performance, customer lifetime value, churn prediction, and revenue optimisation. These capabilities support informed decision-making and continuous service enhancement.

Evergent contributes its expertise in end-to-end subscription lifecycle management, including integrations with major content providers and payment systems. The platform is globally scalable, PCI-compliant, and ISO 27001-certified, and currently serves millions of subscribers worldwide.

Tata Elxsi brings over 30 years of experience in the media and telecom sector, offering capabilities in product engineering, system integration, digital storefront design, and AI-based analytics. The company enables streamlined integration and rapid deployment while aiming to reduce operational expenditure. By incorporating digital technologies, service management tools, and centralised operations into Subscription Hub, Tata Elxsi supports operators in enhancing user experience and improving operational efficiency. The platform is also designed to adapt global innovations to local market conditions, considering cultural and regional nuances to promote adoption and long-term engagement.

Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO of Evergent, stated,“The digital entertainment industry requires a fundamental rethinking of how operators manage customer relationships and service delivery. This partnership with Tata Elxsi offers PayTV and telecom operators a strategic opportunity to lead in the digital transformation. Subscription Hub equips them to become digital lifestyle providers, fostering both short-term growth and long-term value.”

Ajay Kumar Meher, Global Practice Head, Media and New Media at Tata Elxsi, commented,“Traditional operators are facing a critical turning point. To remain relevant, they must evolve. Our collaboration with Evergent combines decades of sector experience to deliver a solution that addresses current market needs while laying the groundwork for future growth. The storefront capability of Subscription Hub redefines how customers discover, purchase, and manage services, fostering deeper engagement and increased lifetime value.”