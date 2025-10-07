Tata Communications introduces speech AI solution

Tata Communications has announced the launch of its Voice AI platform, powered by Agentic AI, marking the introduction of a speech-to-speech customer engagement solution designed for enterprise use. The platform enables real-time decision-making, supports multilingual communication, and delivers sub-500 millisecond latency, setting a new benchmark in customer interaction technology. It allows for personalised, context-aware communication across channels, redefining how organisations, particularly in the financial sector, engage with their customers.

Developed to meet the needs of enterprise-scale fintech applications, the Voice AI platform is underpinned by Tata Communications’ global voice network and its Agentic AI engine. It is hosted on the Tata Communications AI Cloud, offering security and scalability. The platform integrates directly with enterprise APIs and fintech systems, allowing businesses to streamline the customer journey from initial contact through to resolution.

The system supports communication in over 40 Indian and global languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Spanish, and Mandarin. It offers real-time transcription, call summarisation, and sentiment analysis, alongside features such as context retention across customer sessions, adaptive dialogue flows, real-time language translation, and the coordination of multiple AI agents. The platform also integrates with internal systems to support seamless transitions to human agents when required. While designed to be broadly applicable across industries, the solution includes pre-configured templates specifically tailored for the financial services and fintech sectors.

Commenting on the launch, A S Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications, noted that the platform is not merely a standalone tool but a scalable, enterprise-ready solution capable of delivering measurable outcomes. He emphasised that the integration of Agentic AI enables more intelligent and responsive customer journeys and that the platform is already being applied in collaboration with enterprise clients. According to him, the Voice AI solution moves beyond experimentation and pilot programmes to provide a robust and reliable framework for more empathetic and efficient customer engagement at scale.

Key features of the Tata Communications voice AI platform