Tata Communications and AWS launch low-latency network for AI and ML in India

Tata Communications, a global communications technology provider, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc company, has announced a strategic initiative to establish an AI-ready, high-capacity long-distance network across India. The project aims to support the growing adoption of generative AI and cloud-based technologies in the country.

This initiative will create a resilient national network connecting AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, locations that host AWS Regions and AWS Edge Network infrastructure. The network is designed to enable scalable, high-performance computing for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads.

The deployment is among the largest undertaken by Tata Communications in India, both in terms of scale and bandwidth capacity.

Key aspects of the collaboration:

Advanced Network Connectivity : The initiative will utilise Tata Communications’ long-haul network to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity between AWS sites. AWS will integrate its custom network technologies into the infrastructure to maintain performance, availability, and security across regions.

Support for AI Workloads : The network aims to facilitate the development, training, and deployment of AI-powered applications across sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education.

Security and Compliance: The infrastructure will be designed to meet regulatory requirements and data protection standards, with a focus on ensuring data integrity and privacy.

The new infrastructure is intended to meet the performance demands of next-generation AI applications. Express routes with ultra-low latency will support the seamless transfer and processing of data, which is critical for compute-intensive workloads.

Genius Wong, Executive Vice President for Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer at Tata Communications, said,“This is our largest National Long-Distance network initiative to date. It demonstrates our capacity to deliver complex, large-scale network solutions. With AI reshaping industries, this collaboration with AWS enables the development of infrastructure that meets today’s needs while preparing for future demands.”

Jesse Dougherty, Vice President for Network Edge Services at AWS, added:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Communications on building advanced in-country network infrastructure. It is designed to support data-intensive workloads, including 5G, generative AI, and high-performance computing. This effort will help our customers in India scale their innovation with cloud technologies and contribute to the country’s expanding digital economy.”