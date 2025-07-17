Syntel by Arvind to deploy Altai’s industrial-grade Wi-Fi solutions nationwide

Syntel by Arvind, the technology division of Arvind Limited and a provider of integrated communication and networking solutions in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Altai Technologies, a global provider of industrial-grade Wi-Fi systems. The collaboration aims to improve wireless infrastructure across a range of industries, supporting scalable connectivity, operational efficiency, and digital transformation.

Advertisment

As part of this partnership, Syntel by Arvind will incorporate Altai Technologies’ high-performance "Super WiFi" solutions into its existing portfolio of wireless and network infrastructure offerings. These solutions are designed to provide broad coverage, high capacity, and reliable connectivity across various environments, including manufacturing facilities, warehouses, public venues, and hospitality sites.

Beginning in August, the two companies will hold a series of partner engagement events in Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. These events will showcase how the collaboration can support businesses in modernising their wireless infrastructure and enhancing operational capabilities.

Venkatesh Palanidass, Chief Strategy Officer at Arya Omnitalk and Syntel by Arvind, commented,“Reliable connectivity is a critical foundation for digital transformation. Our partnership with Altai Technologies brings together our integration expertise and their proven Super WiFi solutions to deliver scalable and efficient wireless infrastructure for key industries. We aim to support Indian enterprises in strengthening their operational networks for future growth.”

Advertisment

With over 30 years of experience in enterprise technology, Syntel by Arvind will lead the deployment of Altai’s wireless solutions across India. The alliance introduces several advanced features, including Altai’s patented Smart Antenna Technology, AlwaysConnected, and Smart Roaming, which enable seamless handovers, ultra-low latency (below 10 milliseconds), and near-zero packet loss, even in high-density or mission-critical environments.

Altai’s platform also includes Multi-AP Steering, Mesh Technology, and Wi-Fi SON (Self-Organising Network), providing up to five times the coverage of conventional systems while requiring fewer access points.

Danny Ng, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing (EMEA, CIS, India & Americas) at Altai Technologies, said,“India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market. Our aim has always been to enable more efficient and reliable connectivity through industrial-grade wireless solutions. Partnering with Syntel by Arvind allows us to bring our global expertise to Indian enterprises, combining local integration capabilities with proven Super WiFi technology to support a wide range of sectors.”

Advertisment

The solution includes enterprise-grade security, integrated with Check Point technologies, making it suitable for deployment in sectors such as ports, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, BFSI, education, and government. Supported by Altai’s international experience and Syntel by Arvind’s regional presence and implementation capabilities, the partnership is expected to deliver scalable and secure Wi-Fi infrastructure tailored to the evolving needs of Indian industries.