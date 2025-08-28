STAGE enhances support with SquadStack.ai’s AI agents

SquadStack.ai has announced the successful implementation of its Humanoid AI Agent Stack in partnership with STAGE, a regional over-the-top (OTT) platform in India. The integration has led to notable improvements in STAGE’s customer support operations, including 55% call deflection, 86% customer satisfaction (CSAT), and a 70% reduction in support-related costs within six weeks of deployment.

The collaboration was initiated during a period of rapid growth for STAGE, a platform delivering hyperlocal content in Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri. The platform’s increasing user base had resulted in a significant rise in support requests, particularly concerning payment issues and refund enquiries. Limited staffing capacity led to longer response times, missed calls, and negative user feedback.

The adoption of SquadStack.ai’s Humanoid AI Agent Stack enabled STAGE to deliver round-the-clock support, allowing human agents to concentrate on more complex, high-priority queries. These AI agents are trained on over 600 million real customer interactions, allowing them to handle queries in a natural, human-like manner, with contextual understanding and support in local dialects. The system was able to address refund requests with appropriate empathy and also incorporate content suggestions into conversations, striking a balance between problem resolution and user engagement.

Commenting on the outcome of the project, Apurv Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of SquadStack.ai, stated,“Our aim has always been to support businesses in scaling their customer engagement through secure, efficient, and empathetic means. The results achieved with STAGE demonstrate the potential of our AI agents to deliver measurable improvements across key customer support metrics.”

The deployment also reflects a focus on regulatory compliance and data security. The platform conforms to DND regulations and adheres to ISO 27001 and SOC 2 standards, providing assurance that scaling operations need not come at the cost of user trust. Moreover, the AI agents outperformed traditional benchmarks, achieving average handling times significantly below industry norms, while maintaining a high level of service quality.

Harsh Tripathi, Co-founder of STAGE, noted, “Managing support volumes has consistently been a challenge. Earlier attempts, such as building an in-house support team, proved difficult to scale effectively. With SquadStack.ai’s solution, we now respond to nearly 90% of incoming leads immediately, achieving an average handling time of just 46 seconds. The multilingual capabilities of the AI agents have also been critical in enabling us to engage with users in their preferred languages.”

This collaboration illustrates how AI-based support tools, when tailored to local needs and contexts, can enhance customer experience and operational efficiency in India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.