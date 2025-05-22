Sify technologies introduces pay-per-use model for AI cloud services

Sify Technologies Limited, a digital ICT solutions provider based in India, has announced the launch of a pay-per-use model to address the increasing demand for AI cloud services.

This development follows the recent expansion of Sify’s portfolio of DGX-Ready data centres, which are certified under NVIDIA’s DGX-Ready Data Center programme for up to 130 kW per rack. Sify’s new hyperscale data centres in Chennai and Noida have now been certified by NVIDIA, joining its facility in Navi Mumbai, which received certification in 2024. The new hourly-based colocation pricing model will be available at all three locations.

The pricing structure includes hosting, power, and infrastructure costs. By adopting an hourly pricing approach, Sify aims to lower entry barriers and reduce fixed infrastructure costs, thereby supporting GPU cloud partners in scaling their services to meet the growing demand for AI workloads. Sify’s integrated ICT ecosystem will also provide services such as global connectivity, white-glove IT infrastructure, and managed services.

In the initial phase, Sify will support a range of NVIDIA platforms, including the H100, H200, B200, GB200 NVL72, and GB300 NVL72, as well as liquid-cooled variants.

Commenting on the launch, Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited—the data centre subsidiary of Sify Technologies, stated,"By investing early in advanced infrastructure, Sify now has a wide footprint of NVIDIA-certified data centres and low-latency connectivity to hyperscale cloud providers. With the introduction of hourly colocation pricing, we intend to simplify and accelerate the deployment of AI platforms in India. Our colocation partners can bring the latest NVIDIA GPUs to the country, while Sify handles the local infrastructure required to support this evolving market.”

Rajiv Ranjan, Associate Research Director at IDC Asia Pacific, added,“India is increasingly becoming a key player in the global AI landscape, supported by its skilled workforce, cost advantages, and improving digital infrastructure. Sify’s pay-per-use colocation model, based on NVIDIA-certified platforms, is a timely initiative that helps overcome traditional barriers to AI adoption. It enables global enterprises to leverage India’s AI capabilities through scalable, high-performance infrastructure, supporting both domestic innovation and the country’s emergence as a hub for AI workloads and development.”