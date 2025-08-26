Shiprocket sees uplift in communication metrics with Exotel support

Exotel, a provider of AI-driven customer engagement and experience tools, has announced progress in its ongoing partnership with Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform.

According to both companies, the collaboration has led to a number of improvements in how Shiprocket communicates with its customers, particularly in relation to delivery updates and interaction during the fulfilment process. These enhancements support Shiprocket’s network of independent merchants, which spans over 19,100 PIN codes across India.

For the past seven years, Exotel claims to have supported Shiprocket’s customer communication efforts through SMS and IVR call solutions, contributing to more timely and relevant messaging. The company reports that during this time, Shiprocket’s call response rates have increased by up to 35%, while SMS delivery rates have improved from 90% to 95%.

In response to growing interest in conversational commerce, Shiprocket also adopted WhatsApp-based communication via Exotel’s platform two years ago. This channel has reportedly achieved a 60% customer response rate, enabling more direct communication between customers and sellers, faster issue resolution, and improved overall satisfaction.

The shift towards optimised multichannel communication has played a role in reducing order-related queries, accelerating delivery confirmations, and improving customer trust, factors that are increasingly important for businesses seeking scalable and reliable logistics services.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Agrawal, Chief Business Officer at Exotel, said,"MSMEs in India play a vital role in the economy, and Shiprocket acts as an important link between these businesses and their customers. Over the course of our partnership, we’ve supported the evolution of their communication systems, from basic SMS alerts to integrated, two-way conversations over voice and WhatsApp. It’s been rewarding to contribute to more automated and responsive customer communication across multiple channels."

Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer at Shiprocket, added:

"Our work with Exotel has been integral to refining our customer communication strategy. Improvements in SMS delivery, call response times, and the adoption of WhatsApp messaging have strengthened customer engagement and helped ensure a more seamless delivery experience. These developments reflect our commitment to supporting MSMEs across India with reliable service and communication."