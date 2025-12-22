Samsung SmartThings adds Matter 1.5 support for cameras

Samsung Electronics has announced that its smart home platform, SmartThings, now supports Matter 1.5, the global smart home interoperability standard. With the update, SmartThings becomes the first major platform to support Matter-compatible cameras.

From later this month, Samsung will begin rolling out updates to SmartThings that extend Matter support beyond existing device categories such as lights, door locks, switches and sensors to include cameras. The move broadens the range of Matter-enabled devices that can be connected through the platform.

Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of the SmartThings team at Samsung Electronics, said the company was focused on ensuring a consistent experience across products built on different brands and protocols. He added that Samsung would continue to expand support for industry standards such as Matter and work with partners to improve interoperability.

Matter 1.5 and camera support

Matter 1.5, announced by the Connectivity Standards Alliance in November, introduces support for cameras alongside enhanced capabilities for closure devices such as blinds, awnings and garage doors, as well as improvements in energy management.

The inclusion of a camera standard is seen as a significant development for smart home ecosystems. Matter 1.5 supports a range of camera applications, including indoor and outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. Features supported under the standard include live video streaming, two-way audio, motion detection, event history and pan-tilt-zoom controls.

Implications for users and device makers

With SmartThings supporting Matter 1.5, camera manufacturers can integrate Matter-based cameras into the platform without developing custom application programming interfaces. Samsung said it has worked with several IoT device makers, including Aqara, Eve and Ulticam, on the development of Matter-compatible cameras, with products expected to be introduced from March 2026.

SmartThings already supports cameras from brands such as Aqara, Arlo, Hue and Ring using a range of protocols. The addition of Matter camera support is expected to simplify integration and expand user choice within the ecosystem.

According to Samsung, camera integration within SmartThings allows users to manage home monitoring, check on pets remotely and create routines that link cameras with other devices, such as smart doorbells.

Wider Matter adoption

Samsung said SmartThings continues to expand partnerships under its open-platform approach. Through the Works With SmartThings certification programme, the platform supports more than 4,700 device models from over 390 partner brands. The company added that its adoption of Matter has helped introduce dozens of Matter device types into mainstream smart home use.

