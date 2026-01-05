Samsung and Google outline Google Photos TV roadmap

Samsung Electronics has announced that it is working with Google to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs, enabling users to view their personal photo libraries on a larger screen. The planned integration is intended to make it easier for households to view and share photos from trips, hobbies and everyday moments together in a shared living space.

“Samsung TVs have always been a focal point for shared experiences in the home, and extending Google Photos to the big screen adds a more personal dimension,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display (VD) Business. “This collaboration is designed to help users revisit and reflect on their photo memories from the comfort of their living room.”

Viewing personal photos on the big screen

Google Photos is designed to help users organise, revisit and share their photo and video collections. With the proposed integration, photos captured on mobile devices will be accessible on Samsung TVs, allowing them to be viewed in a larger, TV-format display.

Users are expected to be able to browse curated photo collections organised by people, places and significant moments. The service will also form part of Samsung’s broader Vision AI Companion (VAC) framework, which is intended to support photo-based experiences across different parts of the TV interface.

Samsung plans to integrate Google Photos into areas such as Daily+ and Daily Board, allowing images to appear within the wider TV experience. Users will be able to sign in using their Google Account to access their photo library directly on the TV.

Planned features and timeline

Samsung and Google plan to roll out the Google Photos TV experience in phases from 2026. The first feature, Memories, expected in early 2026, will present curated photo stories organised around people, places and events, launching initially on Samsung TVs with a six-month exclusivity period. Later in 2026, Create with AI is expected to introduce AI-based tools for generating themed photo content, including visual style transformations and short videos created from still images. A further update, Personalised results, is planned to allow users to view themed slideshows based on selected topics such as locations, activities or interests.

Bringing photo libraries into the home

The collaboration aims to provide a TV-based photo viewing experience that allows users to browse and revisit their personal collections in a shared setting. By extending Google Photos to Samsung TVs, both companies intend to make personal photo libraries more accessible within everyday home environments.

“Google Photos helps people organise and revisit their photos and videos,” said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One. “By bringing Google Photos to Samsung TVs, users will be able to view their memories on a larger screen and engage with them in different ways.”