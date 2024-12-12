R&M expands network monitoring solutions with inteliPhy programme

R&M, the globally active Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, is expanding its network monitoring solutions. These solutions are part of the inteliPhy programme for Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) in data centres and local data networks. As a result, users can now further enhance real-time network monitoring and simplify the work of technicians at the rack.

New Additions to the Range

A new addition to the product range is the inteliPhy Sensorbar, designed for the recently launched distribution platform Netscale 48. This sensor monitors the ports of the mixed media patch panel using RFID sensors and visualises the status of plug connections via LED indicators. Additionally, R&M is launching the second generation of the inteliPhy Monitoring Analyzer.

Remote Network Monitoring

The inteliPhy Analyzer controls and monitors up to 42 Sensorbars in a rack via bus lines. It communicates with the central infrastructure management system, inteliPhy net, via the local data network. This allows users to remotely monitor links in large networks in real time.

The browser-based software of the new inteliPhy Analyzer clearly displays the integrated Sensorbars. Within the central Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, inteliPhy net, technicians can easily see whether all cables are connected to the correct ports without interruption. Service and patch orders can be clearly assigned both in the software and on the Analyzer display. Eight LEDs signal the defined statuses and power lines, while a keypad is used for local control of the Analyzer. A bus coupling on the rear enables the connection of sensors and other devices. R&M supplies the inteliPhy Analyzer with two jacks for a redundant power supply, enhancing the operational reliability of data network monitoring in critical sectors such as healthcare, energy supply, and the financial market.

Analyzer with Software Options

R&M’s second-generation inteliPhy Analyzer comes equipped with a Unix system and software options. The integrated firmware can be easily updated via a USB stick. A REST API and the MQTT protocol support data exchange with external applications, such as the DCIM software inteliPhy net.

These inteliPhy developments follow R&M’s concept of integrated infrastructure solutions for data centres. The solutions can be integrated into racks and rack rows as required, and are also compatible with DCIM systems from other manufacturers.