Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform with AI enhancements

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has announced the latest addition to its 7-series lineup , the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform. This new platform is designed to enhance multimedia experiences and provide reliable performance across various applications. It supports advanced image processing for photography and includes select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features aimed at improving mobile gaming experiences. The platform also offers AI capabilities, including support for generative AI assistants and large language models (LLMs) operating directly on the device, with new stable diffusion image generation introduced for the first time in this series.

“The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform introduces new levels of capability within the 7-series, integrating AI-powered features directly into the hardware to facilitate capturing, creating, and sharing,” said Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, “With Snapdragon Sound technology and premium audio features, including the first support for Qualcomm Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) technology outside of the 8-series, this platform brings advanced multimedia functions to a wider audience.”

Fei Fang, President of Products at HONOR, commented, “We are pleased to work closely with Qualcomm Technologies to integrate the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform into our forthcoming device. This platform will support enhanced performance and functionality in everyday use.”

Weifeng Ouyang, Vice President of Product at vivo, added, “vivo and Qualcomm Technologies have a long-standing partnership focused on delivering quality user experiences. We are pleased to confirm that our upcoming smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, aimed at providing efficient and innovative mobile capabilities.”

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 will initially be adopted by HONOR and vivo, with the first devices expected to be announced later this month.