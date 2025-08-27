Qualcomm unveils Dragonwing Q-6690 with built-in RFID

Qualcomm Technologies, has announced the Dragonwing Q-6690, a new enterprise mobile processor that integrates ultra high frequency (UHF) RFID capabilities directly into the chip. This marks the first time such functionality has been incorporated into an enterprise-grade mobile processor, removing the need for external RFID reader modules and enabling more compact and efficient device designs.

Advertisment

The Dragonwing Q-6690 also includes integrated support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and ultra-wideband (UWB), facilitating enhanced connectivity and proximity-aware functionality. The processor is designed to support a range of devices, from rugged handhelds to retail point-of-sale terminals and smart kiosks.

According to Art Miller, Vice President and Head of Retail at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, “The Dragonwing Q-6690 combines RFID integration, AI, and next-generation wireless features in a single, scalable platform. It aims to support innovation across sectors such as retail, logistics, and manufacturing by providing adaptable solutions for evolving customer and operational needs.”

By embedding UHF RFID directly into the processor, the Dragonwing Q-6690 enables contactless applications such as access control, asset tracking, inventory management, and product authentication. This integration is particularly relevant for retail, logistics, and industrial settings, where streamlined hardware and secure, real-time data are critical.

Software-configurable feature packs

Advertisment

The processor introduces software-configurable feature packs, allowing manufacturers to tailor functionality, such as processing power, multimedia, camera, and peripheral support, according to specific requirements. These configurations can be updated over the air (OTA), reducing the need for hardware redesigns and extending product lifecycles. This modular approach also contributes to faster time to market and reduces the complexity of product certification.

Hervé D’Halluin, Leader RFID & Traceability at Decathlon, said, “At Decathlon, we are continuously seeking ways to improve the customer experience and operational efficiency. Since implementing RFID across our supply chain in 2004, and achieving 100% RAIN RFID tagging by 2019, we have seen substantial benefits. The Dragonwing Q-6690’s integrated RFID and AI capabilities have the potential to further enhance in-store experiences, support sustainability through improved product traceability, and maximise operational performance.”

Aileen Ryan, President and CEO at the RAIN Alliance, commented,“Qualcomm’s integration of RAIN RFID technology into the Dragonwing Q-6690 allows for broader deployment of RAIN-enabled devices across retail and logistics sectors. This advancement could significantly enhance productivity and operational insight, enabling use cases such as digital product passports, automated checkout, product authentication, and inventory management. It represents a notable step towards scaling the Internet of Things and driving industry transformation.”