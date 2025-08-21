Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 adds satellite support to wearables

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2 wearable platforms, bringing satellite connectivity, improved GPS, and power efficiency to the next generation of smartwatches.

Advertisment

The new platforms mark the first time satellite support has been integrated into wearables, enabled through Skylo’s Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN). The capability allows users to send and receive emergency messages even in areas without mobile network coverage.

The launch includes two variants: the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2, which includes a low-power co-processor, and the W5 Gen 2, which does not. Both are based on a 4 nm system-on-chip (SoC) architecture designed to enhance form factor flexibility, performance, and battery efficiency.

Key enhancements include Location Machine Learning 3.0, which Qualcomm claims improves GPS positioning accuracy by up to 50% over its previous generation. The platform also features an optimised RFFE or Radio Frequency Front-End, which contributes to a 20% reduction in size and power consumption. These upgrades aim to support OEMs in developing sleeker smartwatch designs with extended battery life.

Advertisment

The first commercial deployment of the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 will be in Google’s Pixel Watch 4, with the platform fine-tuned to run Wear OS 6 and support multi-device experiences. The integration is intended to improve seamless connectivity and power efficiency while also delivering advanced safety features.

Satellite Capability Expands Use Cases for Wearables

According to Dino Bekis, Vice President and General Manager of Wearables and Mixed Signal Solutions at Qualcomm Technologies, the integration of NB-NTN with Wear OS represents a milestone in wearable technology. “This technology can allow users to stay connected in the most remote locations, sending and receiving critical messages via satellite,” Bekis said.

Sandeep Waraich, Senior Director of Product Management for Google Wearables, said the W5 Gen 2 platform offers a blend of high performance and potentially life-saving capabilities. “To be the first smartwatch to market with emergency satellite communications is a huge leap forward in our suite of safety features,” Waraich said.

Advertisment

Skylo, Qualcomm’s satellite connectivity partner, highlighted the broader implications of this launch. “This innovation fundamentally changes how consumers and enterprises view NTN connectivity,” said Tarun Gupta, Skylo’s Chief Product Officer and co-founder. “We aim to enhance the functionality and safety of wearable devices, making them indispensable for users in any setting.”