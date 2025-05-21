Qualcomm and Xiaomi extend collaboration with new multi-year agreement

Qualcomm Technologies, and Xiaomi Corporation have announced a multi-year agreement as they mark 15 years of collaboration. The relationship between the two companies has contributed to developments across the technology sector, with both parties committed to continuing the delivery of products and solutions across a wide range of device categories globally.

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, commented,"Qualcomm Technologies has been one of Xiaomi’s most trusted and longstanding partners, supporting our growth from a start-up to a global technology company. We look forward to the next phase of our collaboration, continuing to make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platforms and technologies in delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide."

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, added,"Over the years, we have worked together to deliver products that have shaped the global smartphone market. We value the relationship developed through 15 years of close collaboration and are pleased to continue our work together. Snapdragon platforms will continue to power Xiaomi’s premium smartphones, and we aim to broaden our partnership into areas such as automotive, smart home devices, wearables, AR/VR glasses, and tablets."

Ongoing collaboration

The new agreement focuses on continued innovation in premium smartphones. Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones will remain powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon 8-series platforms across multiple product generations, to be sold in China and international markets. An increase in production volumes is expected over the duration of the agreement. Xiaomi is also set to be among the first manufacturers to adopt the next-generation Snapdragon 8-series platform later this year.

Looking forward, the companies plan to work jointly on technology developments across edge devices. This includes further integration of on-device AI into smartphones, vehicles, wearables, tablets, smart home products, and AR/VR devices.

Overview of the 15-year partnership

Snapdragon platforms have been a key component in millions of Xiaomi products over the past 15 years. The collaboration spans several product categories: