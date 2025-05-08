Pure Storage and Nutanix announce partnership to deliver integrated virtualisation infrastructure

Pure Storage, a provider of data storage platforms and services, and Nutanix, a company specialising in hybrid multicloud computing, have announced a new partnership to deliver an integrated solution for deploying and managing virtual workloads on scalable, modern infrastructure.

The collaboration comes at a time when many organisations are re-evaluating their virtualisation strategies. As technology evolves rapidly, IT leaders are focused on maintaining operational efficiency while adapting to changing demands. According to Gartner, “by 2028, cost concerns will drive 70% of enterprise-scale VMware customers to migrate 50% of their virtual workloads.”

The integrated solution will combine Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, powered by the Nutanix AHV hypervisor and Nutanix Flow for virtual networking and security, with Pure Storage FlashArray using NVMe/TCP. This is intended to support demanding workloads, including those involving artificial intelligence (AI).

Key Features

Scalable, modern infrastructure : Customers will gain access to a full-stack infrastructure designed for performance, flexibility and efficiency. Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure provides simplified virtual compute capabilities, while Pure Storage FlashArray delivers consistent, scalable, all-flash storage performance.

Cyber resilience : The solution will support improved end-to-end cyber resilience. It will combine Nutanix’s Flow micro-segmentation and disaster recovery tools with Pure Storage’s data-at-rest encryption and SafeMode capabilities.

Choice and flexibility: The integrated platform aims to offer organisations more control over their environments, providing an alternative to existing solutions with a focus on simplicity and reliability.

Anthony Jackman, Chief Innovation Officer at Expedient, commented,“We’re pleased to see Nutanix and Pure Storage collaborating. Their combined experience and technologies will help meet key market requirements. As an early design partner, Expedient has worked closely with both companies to ensure the solution supports high-quality service delivery for our clients.”

Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix, said,“This solution will enable us to reach more customers and support them in managing and modernising their critical applications. It’s well suited to organisations with storage-intensive environments seeking modern alternatives.”

The solution will be compatible with major server hardware platforms that support Pure Storage FlashArray, including Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro, for both existing and new deployments.

Maciej Kranz, General Manager, Enterprise at Pure Storage, added, “With over 13,500 global customers, we’re increasingly hearing about the need for scalable, efficient and high-performance infrastructure. This joint solution offers an agile, easy-to-manage platform built for evolving demands.”

Pure Storage and Cisco are also expanding their FlashStack collaboration, which includes more than 60 validated designs, to incorporate Nutanix, aiming to simplify full-stack infrastructure deployment.

Jeremy Foster, SVP and General Manager, Cisco Compute, stated,“Future infrastructure must be flexible. This next phase of FlashStack reflects that. Our expanded partnership with Nutanix and ongoing collaboration with Pure Storage brings together validated designs, integrated management via Cisco Intersight, and a joint support model, enabling comprehensive oversight of both Pure Storage and Nutanix clusters.”

The integrated solution is currently under development and is expected to enter early access in summer 2025, with general availability anticipated by the end of the year through both Pure Storage and Nutanix channel partners.