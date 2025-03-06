Peacom and GTS Techlabs to revolutionise business messaging

GTS Techlabs, the technology arm of Globe Teleservices (GTS), a telecom solutions company, and Peacom have announced a strategic partnership at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. This collaboration redefines enterprise communication by integrating Peacom’s RCS platform with GTS Techlabs’ expertise.

Advertisment

Peacom, a player in Southeast Asia with a strong presence in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, enables businesses to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

GTS Techlabs, a next-generation niche technology company, provides customised solutions powered by Big Data Analytics and AI/ML. Leveraging GTS’s expertise, the company delivers secure and scalable communication solutions worldwide.

“Our partnership with Peacom is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering world-class RCS solutions. Peacom’s expertise in RCS complements GTS’s global telecom capabilities, allowing us to offer innovative messaging solutions for telecom carriers and enterprises worldwide,” said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, GTS.

Advertisment

Sharing his vision, Arvind Bali, Vice Chairman, GTS Techlabs, added, “Through this, we are all set to achieve new benchmarks in enterprise communication within the evolving digital landscape.”

“At Peacom, we are passionate about transforming the telecom industry with a powerful omni-channel, multi-messaging ecosystem. This collaboration aims to drive monetisation opportunities for telecom operators and businesses worldwide,” said Han, Founder, Peacom.

As part of this partnership, GTS Techlabs will make a substantial financial investment in Peacom, enabling innovation in business messaging solutions.

Advertisment

Peacom is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider specializing in conversational marketing. The company automates multi-channel messaging and business processes, offering B2B2B enterprise solutions for telecom partners. Operating in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, Peacom enhances customer engagement through AI-driven communication strategies.

On the other hand, Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, operating in the USA, Tanzania, Ghana, India, Serbia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company provides cutting-edge solutions in telecom, omnichannel engagement, anti-fraud, and cloud services.