Palo Alto launches quantum-ready security for multicloud use

Palo Alto Networks has announced the release of two new cybersecurity solutions designed to support organisations in addressing the emerging challenges posed by quantum computing, while also adapting to increasingly complex multicloud and AI-driven environments. These developments aim to provide enhanced visibility, flexibility, and security across enterprise networks as businesses prepare for the future of encryption and digital infrastructure.

Advertisment

According to Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks, "The quantum threat to encryption is no longer a theoretical risk; it is a foreseeable reality that requires proactive measures. These new solutions are designed to support organisations through the full lifecycle of quantum readiness, equipping them with the tools and intelligence necessary to secure critical assets against future threats."

Palo Alto Networks' approach to quantum readiness spans multiple layers of enterprise infrastructure. The first step involves the Quantum Readiness Dashboard, which provides Next-Generation Firewall and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) customers with comprehensive visibility and control over cryptographic vulnerabilities. For systems not natively equipped with post-quantum encryption, the company has introduced cipher translation technology, enabling applications to be upgraded to quantum-safe encryption without requiring native support.

Meeting Post-Quantum Cryptography Challenges

Palo Alto Networks also announced the launch of 14 new models of fifth-generation Next-Generation Firewalls, featuring hardware optimised for processing post-quantum cryptography (PQC). These devices are designed to support long-term investment in quantum-resilient security infrastructure.

Advertisment

Pete Finalle, Research Manager at IDC’s Security and Trust Team, commented, "The urgency surrounding quantum readiness, combined with the rapid expansion of multicloud environments and AI adoption, is creating an increasingly fragmented security landscape. Palo Alto Networks' emphasis on crypto-agility and scalable solutions addresses critical challenges in achieving consistent and resilient network security across the enterprise."

In response to these challenges, Palo Alto Networks has introduced new features designed for cloud network security in AI and multicloud environments. The Cloud Network and AI Risk Assessment tool continuously evaluates cloud and AI assets for misconfigurations and missing protections. Based on this analysis, the system automatically deploys software firewalls, cloud firewalls, and Prisma AIRS instances. Network traffic is routed through a secure multicloud mesh, with built-in load balancing and auto-scaling, reducing the need for standalone security products and simplifying network management.

This platform is positioned as the first of its kind to automatically discover, deploy, and scale network security across diverse multicloud and AI environments.

Advertisment

In an example of enterprise deployment, Mehdi Lahrech, Senior Manager of Hybrid Cloud Networking at the National Basketball Association (NBA), noted, "Our aim is to deliver secure, high-performance digital experiences, from real-time game analytics to fan engagement. As we scale our multicloud infrastructure, the platform enables us to rapidly expand services and protect digital assets in an evolving threat landscape."

Similarly, Scott Moser, Chief Information Security Officer at Sabre, added: "With the cybersecurity landscape rapidly evolving due to AI and upcoming quantum technologies, we require a partner with a clear strategic vision. These latest developments align with our goal of maintaining resilient, secure operations within a complex global infrastructure."