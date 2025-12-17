Oracle brings Database@Google Cloud services in India

Oracle has made Oracle Database@Google Cloud available to customers in India. With the service now offered locally, organisations can access Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) within the Asia-South 1 (Mumbai) Google Cloud region.

The local availability allows customers to run Oracle database services in their chosen Google Cloud region, helping keep data within India and supporting sovereignty and compliance requirements, particularly for regulated sectors. Google Cloud and Oracle partners in India can also resell Oracle Database@Google Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace and integrate it into their own offerings. This enables customers to procure the service through existing partners, streamline contracting, and apply their current Google Cloud commitments.

Oracle Database@Google Cloud is intended to support organisations that want to use enterprise data stored in Oracle databases alongside Google Cloud’s analytics and AI services. This includes integration with BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Google’s Gemini models, as well as support for migrating mission-critical Oracle workloads and modernising applications using Google Cloud services.

According to Oracle, the service is aimed at enterprises in India adopting multicloud strategies, providing an option to combine Oracle database capabilities with Google Cloud’s AI and analytics tools. Google Cloud has positioned the launch as a way to support application modernisation and on-premises migration within multicloud environments.

Cloud database services available in India

Oracle Database@Google Cloud provides access to Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed within Google Cloud regions, enabling low-latency connectivity to applications hosted on Google Cloud and integration with Google’s AI platforms. The services now available to customers in India include:

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure

Supports Oracle Exadata X11M and Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), and is designed for high-performance, scalable, and highly available workloads, including AI, analytics, and online transaction processing.

Oracle Autonomous AI Database

A fully managed database platform that uses AI and machine learning to automate tasks such as provisioning, patching, monitoring, scaling, tuning, and backups, while supporting multiple data types and workloads on a single platform.

Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse

Combines Apache Iceberg open data tables with Oracle AI Database 26ai, Oracle Exadata, and Oracle Autonomous AI Database. It integrates with platforms such as Google BigQuery and BigLake, allowing analytics and AI workloads to be applied across data stored in different environments.

Oracle AI Database 26ai

The latest version of Oracle’s database includes features such as AI Vector Search, JSON Relational Duality Views, and a range of enhancements designed to support AI-driven application development and mission-critical workloads.

Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service

Provides real-time protection for transactions and enables recovery of business-critical data to within less than a second in the event of outages or ransomware incidents, with automated, validated backups and policy-controlled immutability.

Partner ecosystem

Oracle has also made its Oracle Database@Google Cloud Partner Program available in India. The programme allows eligible Google Cloud and Oracle partners to purchase the service through the Google Cloud Marketplace via private offers, resell it to customers, and integrate it into broader multicloud and IT modernisation initiatives.

The programme is open to partners that are members of both the Google Cloud Partner Advantage programme and the Oracle PartnerNetwork, enabling them to use existing Google Cloud commitments to address demand for multicloud architectures.