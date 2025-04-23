Optiemus expands defence capabilities with indigenous drone systems

Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited (OUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, has announced the launch of four new drones aimed at defence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications. The launch, aligned with the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative, took place during the Milipol India Exhibition 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.

The new systems include the Marak VT100, Vajra QC55, a Canister-Launched Loitering Munition, and First Person View (FPV) drones with optical fibre cable (OFC)-based navigation capabilities. These platforms are designed to support a range of operational scenarios in defence and security.

Overview of New Drone Systems

Marak VT100:

This vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone is equipped with a 30x EOIR (electro-optical and infrared) camera for high-resolution surveillance in both day and night conditions. The Marak VT100 has a standard operational range of 20 km with a flight endurance of up to 3 hours. An extended-range configuration of over 50 km is also available.

Vajra QC55:

A multirotor drone intended for tactical aerial surveillance. It features EOIR imaging and vertical lift capabilities, suitable for quick deployment in restricted or remote areas. It has a maximum range of 10 km and flight time exceeding 80 minutes. Real-time imaging and AI-based analytics are included to support situational awareness during missions.

Canister-Launched Loitering Munition:

Designed as a high-speed loitering system with a 30-minute endurance and a 2.5 kg payload. It has a command-and-control range of 30 km and can travel at loiter speeds of 130 km/h, with a sprint capability of up to 150 km/h. The system is fitted with a stabilised EO/IR gimbal, AI-enabled tracking, and proprietary flight control. It is compatible with launches from unmanned vessels, land-based platforms, or stationary positions.

FPV (First Person View) Drones with OFC Navigation:

These drones operate via an optical fibre cable, providing a navigation method resistant to electronic warfare interference. Their operational range extends up to 20 km in one direction. Two variants are available: one with a 1 kg payload and 15+ minutes of endurance, and another with a 350 g payload and 30+ minutes of endurance. This technology is suitable for surveillance and kamikaze-style missions.The OFC-based navigation capability is compatible with all drones in the OUS portfolio.

Manufacturing and Strategic Partnerships

In support of its localisation strategy, OUS has formed a partnership with Avix Technology, a Taiwan-based UAV specialist, to co-develop and manufacture high-performance imaging systems and related components in India. Avix brings expertise in remote-controlled helicopter and UAV electronics design, contributing to efforts to build a domestic manufacturing base for defence technology.

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus Group, commented,“The development of these drone platforms reflects our continued efforts to address local defence needs through indigenous manufacturing and design. Our partnership with Avix Technology also supports the broader goal of building a resilient and innovation-driven manufacturing ecosystem in India.”

Cooper Chang, CEO of Avix Technologies, added,“This collaboration allows us to co-create drone camera and gimbal solutions specifically for the Indian defence market. It extends beyond supply to a shared commitment towards establishing long-term manufacturing capabilities in the region.”

OUS is also engaging with additional partners to enhance local component sourcing. Several third-party suppliers will present their Make in India components and subsystems alongside OUS’s integrated drone systems at the exhibition.