Optiemus and TP-Link align for Indian manufacturing push

Optiemus Electronics Limited today announced a strategic partnership with TP-Link , a global electronics brand, to manufacture its world-class networking devices and smart home products in India. This collaboration reinforces TP-Link’s commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ vision and bolsters India’s resolve to become the global hub for telecom and electronics manufacturing.

Advertisment

Under the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing a range of key telecom and IoT products like GPON (ONT), cameras (Security and Surveillance), Home Wi-Fi routers, Enterprise Routers, Modems/ Gateways, SOHO Switches, and other network expansion devices. These products will be manufactured in OEL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility having a capacity to produce up to 6 million devices per year.

This collaboration will also pave the way forward to develop and manufacture electronic products for export markets.

Optiemus has been already investing in the development of a strong local ecosystem. Optiemus will continue to focus on developing a local supply chain to provide power adapter, mechanical parts, and more for TP-Link. This will reduce import dependencies, and provide better control on supply.

Advertisment

This strategic partnership will contribute significantly in India’s step towards becoming an information technology (IT) manufacturing hub. Together this partnership will create more employment opportunities in the country.

The production of Made-in-India TP-Link products is scheduled to commence from February 2025 and finished products will be available for domestic market by March 2025.

A Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics Limited said, “We are excited to partner with TP-Link, a globally leading name in networking devices, in line with our strategic vision of forging alliances with global leaders. This marks a significant milestone also for Optiemus, as we enter a new category in electronics manufacturing and move forward in further diversification. Collaborating with such a renowned global IT brand will also enhance our potential to drive exports and deliver world-class products to international markets. By leveraging our advanced manufacturing capabilities in telecom and electronics products and TP-Link’s technological expertise, we aim to deliver world-class products while contributing to job creation, skill development, and the overall vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Advertisment

Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO of TP-Link commented on the collaboration, noting its significance in deepening their involvement in India’s thriving electronics manufacturing landscape. “The rapid growth in India’s data consumption and broadband adoption presents a compelling opportunity to cater to this dynamic market with locally manufactured products. The partnership advances the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat while creating opportunities to explore global export markets, highlighting the competitiveness of products manufactured in India and strengthening the country's reputation as a trusted manufacturing hub for the international market” he said.