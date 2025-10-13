OnceMore.io reaches one million users within 42 hours of launch

OnceMore.io, an AI-powered entertainment platform, has reached a significant milestone by registering over one million users across 60 countries within just 42 hours of its launch. This pace surpasses ChatGPT’s previous record of five days and is markedly faster than the early adoption rates of other major platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify. Among independent platforms, only Meta’s Threads achieved a faster user acquisition rate, making OnceMore.io the quickest independent platform in history to reach this milestone.

The platform is designed to facilitate more meaningful engagement between fans and the entertainment they follow, spanning film, music, sport, and other cultural domains. Each partner is provided with a dedicated section on the platform to host exclusive content and interactive digital experiences. These may include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and digital collectibles, as well as interactive elements such as themed games, challenges, AI-powered conversations, or immersive scenes, each customised for the specific partner.

Traditional entertainment platforms have generally been built for static, passive content consumption, such as videos, posts, and reels, rather than for the dynamic possibilities enabled by recent advances in generative AI. In contrast, OnceMore.io has been designed from the ground up to support new forms of fan interaction and digital experience that can adapt and evolve over time.

The platform’s first official partnership was with the upcoming Telugu film They Call Him OG, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan. In the lead-up to the film’s release, fans participated in a collaborative digital event themed around the film’s narrative. By playing story-based games and contributing their scores towards a shared goal, users collectively unlocked a digital comic book exploring the hero’s backstory. Each participant received a personalised digital card featuring their name and participation number. These cards were widely shared on social media, quickly gaining traction and contributing to a broader wave of online engagement.

Reflecting on the milestone, OnceMore.io founder Akash Mamidi said, “In difficult seasons of life, my favourite movies and music have brought me comfort and joy. It’s been incredible to see how deeply others share that same hunger for more meaningful interactions with the art they love. We’re building a platform that brings that joy to billions.”

The company was funded prior to launch with investment from Unshackled Ventures, Cherubic Ventures, TA Ventures, Sketchnote Venture Partners, and several individual backers. The success of the launch has reportedly led to increased interest from entertainment studios, with OnceMore.io already securing a new partnership involving a major Indian film set to release in early 2026.

Looking ahead, the platform plans to introduce additional interactive experiences that allow fans to engage with adaptive storylines, take part in dynamic challenges, and explore environments and characters that respond uniquely to each user.

OnceMore.io is also developing a backend orchestration layer that integrates advanced models for dialogue, world simulation, and visual generation into a single, secure system. This infrastructure is intended to help partners design and launch fan experiences more quickly and at scale, without added complexity.

With continued momentum, the team at OnceMore.io aims to expand the boundaries of interactive entertainment and explore how generative AI can support deeper, more personalised connections between fans and the stories they value.