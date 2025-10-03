NTT DATA finalises acquisition of salesforce firm EXAH

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today announced its acquisition ofEXAH, a leading Salesforce Consulting Partner and AI implementation specialist. This strategic move is set to deliver an end-to-end Salesforce and AI delivery experience to clients across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enhancing NTT DATA's local presence with EXAH’s deep technical expertise and proven track record in customer-focused Salesforce delivery.

Salesforce plays a key role in NTT DATA’s growth strategy, offering a unified view of customer data that enables personalised experiences and efficient service delivery. AI-powered insights further enhance operations by automating workflows, predicting customer behaviour, and supporting smarter decision-making.

The acquisition of EXAH reinforces NTT DATA’s commitment to expanding its cloud-based customer engagement capabilities within the Salesforce ecosystem across the MEA region.This acquisition marks a significant step towards delivering locally relevant solutions and strengthening market leadership.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA in the Middle East and Africa, said,“EXAH’s team of experts and their strong reputation within the Salesforce partner ecosystem make them an ideal addition to NTT DATA. This acquisition allows us to provide greater value to our clients by combining EXAH’s expertise with NTT DATA’s global capabilities and strategic partnerships. Together, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth.”

Tiaan le Roux, Managing Director of EXAH, added,“Delivering exceptional customer value through innovation is our founding principle, and we’re proud to join NTT DATA’s global team to drive continued value for our clients and partners across the African market and beyond.”

Turnley-Jones continued,“Integration is everything in today’s technology landscape. In 2023, our acquisition of Apisero, a global MuleSoft consulting firm, strengthened our ability to connect clients' technology across voice, digital, and CRM channels, including Amazon Connect. With EXAH, we further deepen our Salesforce expertise across all stages, from integration to post-implementation support, ensuring that local expertise is always available to our clients.”

The integration of EXAH into the NTT DATA family also creates new opportunities for career development and skill diversification within the company, particularly in Salesforce and related technologies. This move aligns with NTT DATA’s strategic focus on customer engagement, market responsiveness, and local skills development. As part of this commitment, NTT DATA recently launched a young talent programme to build grassroots Salesforce expertise and mentor the next generation of professionals.

With EXAH, NTT DATA is well positioned to deliver even more robust and locally tailored solutions across the MEA region, combining global experience with in-country expertise to deliver unparalleled customer service and engagement