NETSCOUT expands network oversight and security controls

NETSCOUT Systems, has announced new capabilities aimed at strengthening its observability tools, with a focus on improving remote site monitoring and reducing risks linked to expired SSL/TLS certificates.

The latest enhancements to its nGeniusONE platform include support for real-time deep packet inspection over Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 networks. The company has also expanded its certificate monitoring functions to help organisations track and manage digital security credentials more effectively, reducing the likelihood of service disruptions caused by overlooked expirations.

Addressing Gaps in Remote Site Monitoring

As organisations increasingly rely on distributed networks and remote locations, maintaining consistent visibility across systems has become more challenging. NETSCOUT said its latest updates are designed to help enterprises detect and resolve performance issues before they affect operations.

According to BCC Research, the Wi-Fi 7 market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 61.5 per cent between 2025 and 2030, driven by demand for faster speeds and lower latency for digital transformation and industrial IoT applications. This growth is placing additional pressure on IT teams to ensure reliable monitoring across wireless and hybrid environments.

To address this, NETSCOUT has added Wi-Fi 7 support to its nGenius Edge Sensors, alongside existing Ethernet capabilities. The sensors remain compatible with earlier Wi-Fi standards, including Wi-Fi 6E, 6, and 5.

The company said this allows IT teams to monitor critical applications at remote sites, identify emerging problems early, and maintain visibility across both current and future wireless deployments. These measures are intended to support operational continuity and reduce the impact of network disruptions on business activity.

Improving Oversight of SSL/TLS Certificates

NETSCOUT has also strengthened its SSL/TLS certificate monitoring features within nGeniusONE. The updated tools provide real-time visibility into certificate status, enabling organisations to identify credentials that are nearing expiry and to detect unknown or unauthorised certificates operating on non-standard ports.

These capabilities are designed to help prevent outages caused by expired certificates, which can disrupt access to websites, application programming interfaces (APIs), and other digital services. They also aim to support regulatory compliance and reduce exposure to security vulnerabilities linked to weak or improperly issued certificates.

SSL/TLS certificates play a central role in verifying the identity of digital services and enabling encrypted communication. However, managing them at scale has become increasingly complex. Research by the Ponemon Institute indicates that 51 per cent of organisations do not know how many digital certificates they hold.

Poor certificate management can lead to service failures, financial losses, missed service-level agreements, and reputational damage. In addition, browser security warnings and prolonged outages can weaken customer trust. As certificate lifespans shorten and cloud-based and third-party systems expand, manual management methods are proving difficult to sustain.

Shift Towards Preventative Operations

Commenting on the developments, Phil Gray, Associate Vice President of Product Management at NETSCOUT, said the company is seeking to help organisations move away from reactive approaches to network management.

“Through our observability solutions, we’re helping organisations master their complex networks by shifting from reactive fixes to preventative operations,” he said. “We aren’t just accelerating mean time to repair; we’re giving IT teams the foresight to resolve issues before they affect the business.”

NETSCOUT said the latest updates reflect a broader focus on supporting digital resilience in increasingly complex and distributed IT environments. As remote work, cloud adoption, and advanced wireless technologies continue to expand, organisations are placing greater emphasis on tools that provide consistent visibility and early warning of potential risks.