NETGEAR strengthens cloud strategy with Exium acquisition

NETGEAR , a global provider in intelligent networking solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exium, a cybersecurity company. The acquisition forms part of NETGEAR’s ongoing investment in cloud-based solutions designed to deliver advanced connectivity for businesses.

This strategic move supports the company’s goal of providing next-generation networking solutions that offer simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Exium’s technology and expertise will enable the integration of a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform into NETGEAR’s portfolio, delivering the first fully integrated networking and security solution purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and SMEs.

According to Gartner, the SASE market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%, reaching more than $25 billion by 2027, as organisations increasingly prioritise cloud-based networking and security solutions. By incorporating Exium’s capabilities, NETGEAR for Business plans to develop an all-in-one, user-friendly solution that includes wired and wireless networking, along with firewall and integrated security features.

“AI has transformed the threat landscape for SMEs and larger businesses alike, yet the available solutions for SMEs are often too complex to implement or require additional layers of management,” said Pramod Badjate, President and General Manager of NETGEAR for Business. “By integrating Exium’s SASE solution into our Insight cloud management platform, we aim to offer customers a seamless, unified solution that can be easily deployed and managed by small IT teams or MSPs.”

Exium brings significant expertise in developing and deploying networking and security solutions at scale. Its SASE offering was specifically designed with MSPs in mind, enabling them to quickly onboard and support SME clients. Exium CEO Farooq Khan will continue to lead the SASE initiative and will join the NETGEAR for Business leadership team.

“Exium was founded to address the cybersecurity challenges faced by SMEs, which often lack comprehensive, manageable solutions,” said Farooq Khan, CEO of Exium. “We share NETGEAR’s vision and are excited to join forces in delivering a fully integrated network and security platform tailored to the needs of this vital market segment,” Khan added.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2025.