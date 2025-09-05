NETGEAR launches wall-mount WiFi 6 access point

NETGEAR, a provider of intelligent networking solutions, has announced the release of the WAX610W, a compact wall-mounted WiFi 6 access point aimed at delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity in hospitality settings, multi-dwelling units (MDUs), and education environments. Designed to streamline deployment and management, the WAX610W offers a balance of enterprise-grade performance with the simplicity of cloud-based administration.

The device delivers combined throughput of up to 1.8 Gbps across 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, supporting fast and stable wireless performance in high-density environments. It includes a Gigabit PoE-In port for both power and network uplink, along with four additional Gigabit LAN ports for directly connecting in-room devices such as IP phones, televisions, and projectors.

The access point supports remote management via the NETGEAR Insight platform, offering administrators the ability to deploy, monitor, and manage networks across multiple locations without the need for on-site hardware controllers. The optional captive portal feature provides operators with the capability to create a branded guest WiFi experience. The device’s compact design is intended to blend discreetly into various interior settings while maintaining effective omnidirectional wireless coverage.

According to Nat Chidambaram, Senior Director of Product Management at NETGEAR, “Residential customers demand solutions that are reliable, yet unobtrusive. The WAX610W access point, our smallest yet, blends seamlessly into its environment with an easily installed instant ceiling or wall mount. Managed by our Insight cloud platform, this AP is a quiet powerhouse.”

The WAX610W supports a wide range of client devices, including those using WiFi 4, WiFi 5, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 standards, and is compatible with mesh backhaul configurations to support flexible deployment. When connected to a Gigabit Ethernet switch, the access point ensures maximum backhaul speed. Bidirectional MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies enhance performance in environments with multiple simultaneous users, improving the overall experience for guests and residents while reducing support issues.

Security features include WPA2/WPA3 Enterprise and Personal modes, Opportunistic Wireless Encryption (OWE) for open networks, and support for up to eight SSIDs per access point, allowing for the segmentation of administrative, staff, guest, and IoT traffic. VLAN support further enables prioritisation of services such as voice over IP (VoIP).

Technical overview

The WAX610W integrates with other NETGEAR Insight-managed access points and supports both wired and wireless Instant Mesh networking, allowing for scalable and cost-effective expansion. It is designed to work with both current and legacy client devices, ensuring compatibility and simplifying future upgrades.

The WAX610W supports WiFi 6 technology, offering combined wireless throughput of up to 1.8 Gbps to meet the demands of high-density environments. It is managed through NETGEAR’s Insight cloud platform, which eliminates the need for additional on-site hardware and allows for centralised configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting. The access point supports mesh networking via NETGEAR Instant Mesh, enabling flexible network expansion and coverage extension.

Up to eight SSIDs can be configured per device, allowing for effective traffic segmentation across administrative, guest, staff, and IoT networks. VLAN support is available on the LAN ports to prioritise specific types of traffic, such as voice or video. For physical connectivity, the device includes one PoE+ uplink port and four additional Gigabit LAN ports, providing versatile options for in-room device connections. The WAX610W is backed by a five-year warranty, which includes next business day replacement.

The NETGEAR Insight Managed WiFi 6 Dual-Band Gigabit PoE Access Point (WAX610W) is now available through NETGEAR-authorised partners and resellers.