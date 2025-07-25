NETGEAR expands business offerings with AV-focused services

NETGEAR, a provider of networking solutions, has introduced a new set of professional services aimed at its business customers. The announcement was made by Massimo Mazzeo Ocello, who recently joined NETGEAR as Vice President of Global Systems Engineering, Customer Support and Services. The first of these services will be available starting today, focusing on commercial AV customers.

Advertisment

Mazzeo joined NETGEAR in April 2025, bringing over two decades of experience in systems engineering, technical pre-sales, product management, and managed services. Prior to joining NETGEAR, he worked at RUCKUS/Commscope. His background includes work in networking, wireless technologies, and cloud-based solutions.

Mazzeo reports to Pramod Badjate, President and General Manager of NETGEAR for Business. He is responsible for supporting the business unit’s stated objective of simplifying business networking solutions, reducing complexity, and improving ease of deployment.

“Massimo brings a combination of strategic and operational experience that supports our current direction,” said Pramod Badjate. “This initial service release reflects ongoing efforts to broaden our support for AV and IT customers.”

Advertisment

Professional services launch with AV focus

NETGEAR’s professional services will be introduced in phases, with the first offering specifically addressing AV (audio-visual) requirements.

“Our goal is to support the deployment of AV-over-IP and IT infrastructure by focusing on outcomes, not just product delivery,” said Mazzeo. “While professional services are common in IT, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in demand for similar support in AV environments.”

Advertisment

The service includes on-site engineering support intended to reduce the risk of errors during critical AV installations and events. NETGEAR states that the offering was developed based on its experience and input from AV industry partners.

“Feedback from customers and partners indicates a growing expectation for support that includes technical expertise and risk management, especially in complex AV and broadcast projects,” Mazzeo added.

Objectives of the professional services offering:

Advertisment