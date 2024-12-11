NEC expands 100Gb/s optical transceiver range with 80km BiDi model

In recent years, the widespread adoption of AI and video distribution services has led to a significant increase in data traffic, driving up the demand for optical transceivers that connect data centres. At the same time, there is an ongoing challenge to reduce the overall power consumption, latency, and cost of these systems in response to the growing data traffic.

This optical transceiver enables high-capacity communication over distances of up to 80 km using a direct detection method, rather than a coherent method. It also supports bi-directional communication over a single fibre, allowing for low-power consumption, low-latency, and low-cost direct connections between data centres. This contributes to reducing the power consumption, latency, and cost of the entire optical network system.

Key features of the new product include: