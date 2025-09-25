MapmyIndia, NHAI bring toll data to Mappls app

MapmyIndia's flagship navigation application, the Mappls app, has introduced a set of new features aimed at improving the driving experience in India. The updates include AI-powered live traffic signal timers (developed in partnership with Bengaluru Traffic Police and Arcadis), visibility into potential savings from the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) Annual Toll Pass scheme, and tracking of distance travelled on toll roads.

These features are now available on the iOS version of the Mappls app, with availability for Android users expected shortly.

As part of this initiative, AI-powered traffic signal timers have been integrated across over 125 smart signals in Bengaluru. This feature, developed in collaboration with the Bengaluru Traffic Police and Arcadis, allows users to view real-time signal countdowns, green, amber, or red, while navigating.

The information is visible up to 500 metres ahead of the traffic junction, offering commuters advanced notice of signal changes.The system functions under both Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) and manual signal operations, and aims to assist users in anticipating delays, reducing uncertainty in traffic, and improving estimated arrival times.

Karthik Reddy (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, noted that this development represents a step forward in the use of technology for urban traffic management. He stated that real-time signal information is intended to help commuters plan more efficiently, reduce congestion, and enhance overall road discipline. The broader goal, according to Mr Reddy, is to create a more efficient and citizen-friendly traffic system for Bengaluru.

In a related development, MapmyIndia has also collaborated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to introduce features related to highway toll costs. One new function shows potential savings available under the NHAI Annual Toll Pass scheme before a trip begins.

This information is presented directly on the route planning screen, allowing users to assess whether purchasing the pass could reduce travel expenses. Those interested in purchasing the pass can do so via the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

A second toll-related feature now allows users to track the total distance travelled on toll roads.This addition provides greater clarity and transparency for drivers, assisting with route planning, budgeting, and overall cost management.

Mr A.R. Chitranshi, Chief Operating Officer at IHMCL, the technology arm of NHAI, explained that these features are aligned with NHAI’s wider efforts to modernise India’s road infrastructure and promote technology-driven solutions for safer, more efficient travel.

According to MapmyIndia, the rollout of live traffic signal integration will be extended to other cities following the initial implementation in Bengaluru.

Together, these features are intended to provide road users with more accurate, cost-effective, and informed navigation tools, supporting efforts to improve urban traffic flow and national highway usage across India.