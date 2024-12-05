L&T Services lands $50M deal for AI-driven network solutions

L&T Technology Services Limited , a global provider in engineering and technology services, has announced its selection by a global network solutions firm to provide Product Integration Services in North America, ensuring seamless deployment and support for customers across the region.

The multi-year agreement, valued at approximately USD 50 million, will enable LTTS to offer comprehensive support for the client’s advanced networking solutions, ensuring seamless integration and success for customers across the region. LTTS will leverage its expertise in AI and automation frameworks for the project deployment and execution.

The partnership combines LTTS’ deep expertise in engineering and R&D services with the client’s cutting-edge wireless networking solutions. Additionally, the companies aim to offer secure LTE and 5G private networks across industries, unlocking new opportunities and enabling future-ready operations. The collaboration will address current market demands while positioning itself for upcoming 5G advancements under 3GPP standards.

"This strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS, marking our first substantial breakthrough in global markets by leveraging the deep expertise of our Smart World & Communication (SWC) division in managing communication networks. By integrating a GLOCAL services model, along with cutting-edge automation and AI-driven frameworks, we will deliver value and reliability to our customer. This will help us further elevate our partnership with the client,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.