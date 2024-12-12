Kaleyra AI by Tata Communications to revolutionise customer engagement

Tata Communications, a global communications technology provider, has today announced Kaleyra AI, an artificial intelligence-powered flagship portfolio designed to transform customer interactions.

This portfolio will initially offer three distinct capabilities that go beyond traditional communication tools. Seamlessly integrated with communication channels and live agent interfaces, the suite will harness the power of Generative AI (GenAI) to provide a competitive edge through streamlined, personalised, and highly engaging customer interactions. The initial capabilities include:

1. GenAI Template Generator for WhatsApp:

This capability enables the creation of personalised templates and message variants for WhatsApp. Plans to extend similar capabilities to other communication channels, such as SMS and Rich Communication Services (RCS), are also in place.

By crafting messages that resonate with audiences and leveraging the unique strengths of each channel, enterprises will be able to automate marketing tasks and boost response rates, all while maintaining a consistent brand voice and relevance with customers.

2. Conversational AI Data Reporting:

This advanced reporting capability will transform complex data queries into insightful reports, complete with engaging, easy-to-understand visualisations.

By processing natural language data queries from customers, it will deliver tailored, AI-powered analytics in seconds, enabling businesses to make swift, data-driven decisions and gain critical insights without over-relying on business analytics teams.

3. Conversational AI No-Code Builder:

This feature goes beyond basic interactions by empowering business users to create ‘interaction assistants’ that deliver natural, conversational responses (without the need for programming knowledge) in text and rich media formats, for both customers and workforces. It simplifies complex data analysis and accelerates decision-making.

The platform will also empower enterprise customer support and marketing teams to build stronger rapport with customers through intelligent and immersive engagement, thus enhancing the overall user experience.

“Kaleyra AI represents a significant leap forward and will act as a force multiplier for enterprises looking to accelerate business growth,” said Mauro Carobene, Head of the Customer Interaction Suite at Tata Communications. “For customer-facing roles, the portfolio will significantly enhance engagement and interaction rates. In early controlled demos, we observed significant reductions in mean time-to-respond and issue resolution, particularly during peak query volumes. For C-suite decision-makers, our generative AI-powered reporting and insights will provide enhanced visibility into enterprise performance, all through a simple natural language interface,”Carobene added.

Kaleyra AI will initially be available in beta to select Tata Communications customers in early 2025, with a general availability release on Tata Communications’ AI Cloud anticipated in the first half of the year.