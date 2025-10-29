Iron Mountain unveils enhanced InSight DXP data platform

Iron Mountain, a global provider of information management services, has announced the latest version of its Iron Mountain InSight DXP platform, designed to transform passive assets into active intelligence. The secure, cloud-native platform unifies physical and digital information, using artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous agents, and enterprise system connectivity to unlock the potential of unstructured data and enhance organisational productivity.

The volume of unstructured data continues to grow rapidly across industries, with much of it remaining unused. The new version of the Iron Mountain InSight DXP platform enables organisations to structure this data more effectively and create AI-ready workflows that can be applied across business processes.

InSight DXP provides orchestrated workflows through a low- or no-code interface, allowing organisations to build tailored AI-driven processes that connect users and data sources. These automated, multi-step workflows help mobilise enterprise content and support more efficient operations. The platform also offers a unified information landscape, integrating both physical and digital assets within a single interface. Users can manage their entire inventory, order digital file deliveries, track status updates, and edit metadata for both physical and digital content, supported by a dashboard that provides access to analytics and insights.

The platform also assists in discovering and remediating redundant, obsolete, or trivial data by connecting directly to external repositories. It analyses content, recommends governance actions, and helps organisations delete unnecessary files or archive materials to reduce risk and storage costs. Through built-in connectors, InSight DXP integrates seamlessly with key business systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM), helping to eliminate data silos and improve information accessibility.

The platform’s AI-powered search feature enables users to ask natural language questions and receive immediate, relevant answers based on their organisation’s specific context. This function addresses the challenge of accessing the estimated 80% of valuable information often locked away in unstructured data.

To support compliance, InSight DXP integrates with Iron Mountain’s Policy Center, applying records retention schedules and legal hold rules automatically. New personally identifiable information (PII) redaction tools further reduce manual workloads and compliance risks by identifying and obscuring sensitive information.

Narasimha Goli, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Iron Mountain, said, “We recognise that every organisation faces challenges from fragmented, unstructured data that can hinder growth and decision-making. This new version of InSight DXP is designed to directly address these issues. By combining the power of AI with autonomous agents in a secure platform that unifies physical and digital information, we aim to help organisations reduce inefficiencies and make more effective use of their data.”