Infosys to support Telstra International’s digital transformation

Infosys, a global provider of digital services and consulting, has announced an expansion of its existing collaboration with Telstra, Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company. Under the expanded partnership, Infosys will act as a strategic partner for Telstra International, the global division of Telstra. The engagement is intended to support Telstra’s ‘Connected Future 30’ strategy, aiming to respond more dynamically to evolving customer requirements.

Advertisment

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will adopt an AI-led approach to modernise and streamline Telstra International’s core systems. The initiative is expected to support improvements in connectivity, operational efficiency, and the uptake of emerging technologies, including AI.

Chris Ellis, Head of IT, Software Engineering & IT, Product & Technology at Telstra, said,“Our expanded collaboration with Infosys plays a key role in our transition towards becoming a software-centric, AI-first connectivity business. It enhances our focus on software engineering and product development by modernising and accelerating the way we build and scale digital experiences.”

Roary Stasko, CEO of Telstra International, added,“We are reinforcing our core connectivity services while driving transformation across the value chain. Through this collaboration with Infosys, we aim to deliver more responsive and intelligent services that keep pace with technological advancements and continue to meet customer expectations.”

Advertisment

Raja Shah, Executive Vice President and Industry Head, Global Markets at Infosys, commented,“As the telecom sector continues to evolve, agility and efficiency are becoming increasingly critical. We are pleased to support Telstra International in its transformation efforts by deploying advanced enterprise capabilities that contribute to innovation and operational resilience.”