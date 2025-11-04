Infosys launches Topaz Fabric for smarter IT operations

Infosys has announced the launch of Infosys Topaz Fabric, a composable and interoperable data and AI infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate IT service delivery across large enterprises. The platform integrates layered components, such as data infrastructure, models, agents, workflows, and AI applications, into a unified framework that allows organisations to manage IT operations, transformation, quality engineering, and cybersecurity services through a single interface.

Infosys Topaz Fabric enables enterprises to access “services-as-software”, either as integrated suites or modular components, while maintaining flexibility and avoiding dependence on specific technology vendors. It is built to optimise existing IT investments, enhance interoperability, and enable faster, AI-driven process execution.

The system includes over 50 purpose-built AI agents designed for IT operations, offering out-of-the-box integration with nine major enterprise platforms. Infosys’ engineering teams work closely with client business units to adapt Topaz Fabric to their specific IT environments, with the goal of improving service quality, speed, and accuracy.

AI agents within the platform operate with human oversight, capable of executing end-to-end workflows and automating repetitive tasks while allowing human intervention for supervision, training, and contextualisation. For example, an AI HR agent can respond to employee travel queries via chat or email and automatically generate the corresponding travel request. This “human-in-the-loop” approach ensures governance, accuracy, and ethical alignment in AI-assisted processes.

Satish H C, Chief Delivery Officer at Infosys, said the new platform combines artificial intelligence and human creativity to strengthen enterprise resilience and accelerate service delivery. “This approach enables organisations to reimagine their service stacks to match the pace of business and gain a competitive advantage,” he noted.

Laxmi Srinivas Samayamantri, Vice President of Global Engineering, Data and Architecture at Nu Skin, added that the company’s collaboration with Infosys aims to enhance IT operations in beauty and wellness commerce through AI-driven automation. “With Infosys Topaz Fabric, we are introducing Agent Assist features to increase automation in application and infrastructure support, improve resilience, and enhance the user experience,” she said.