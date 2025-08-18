Infosys and Telstra form joint venture to enhance digital transformation in Australia

Infosys has announced the formation of a joint venture with Telstra, one of Australia’s major telecommunications and technology providers. The partnership is intended to support the delivery of AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions to Australian businesses.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will acquire a 75% stake in Versent Group, a digital transformation solutions provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Group. Telstra will retain a 25% minority shareholding. Infosys will assume operational control of Versent Group, while the continued involvement of Telstra signals a joint commitment to leveraging their combined capabilities, Telstra’s connectivity, Versent’s local digital engineering expertise, and Infosys’ global reach.

Versent Group provides cloud and digital transformation services to Australian enterprises, including clients in government, education, finance, energy, and utilities. The company employs around 650 professionals, including engineers, strategists, and advisors, and has established partnerships with key technology providers.

Through this joint venture, Versent Group’s existing services will be enhanced by Infosys’ AI, cloud, data, and digital consulting capabilities. The collaboration will utilise Infosys platforms such as Topaz (for AI) and Cobalt (for cloud), as well as cybersecurity services provided through The Missing Link. The aim is to support Australian businesses and public sector organisations in achieving more comprehensive digital transformation outcomes.

This announcement builds on previous collaborations between Infosys and Telstra. In 2024, the two companies entered into a multi-year agreement focused on software engineering and IT transformation. In 2025, Infosys and Telstra International also formed a partnership aimed at advancing technology innovation in support of Telstra’s Connected Future 30 strategy. The joint venture with Versent represents a further step in strengthening this strategic relationship.

Vicki Brady, Chief Executive Officer at Telstra, commented, “Our collaboration with Infosys reflects our belief in the value we can create together. Infosys’ scale, industry knowledge and delivery capabilities will play a key role in supporting Versent Group’s continued development across the region.”

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer at Infosys, said, “We look forward to integrating Infosys Topaz with Versent Group’s existing strengths to support AI-first digital transformation. This joint venture reinforces our ongoing partnership with Telstra and expands our ability to support innovation across the region.”

Oliver Camplin-Warner, Group Executive for Telstra Enterprise, stated,

“As we deepen our collaboration with Infosys, this joint initiative will provide Australian businesses with access to the combined expertise of our organisations, enabling them to adapt and grow in a rapidly evolving digital environment.”

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Communications, Media & Technology at Infosys, added,

“By aligning Infosys’ digital capabilities with Telstra’s established presence in the region, we aim to deliver secure and scalable AI and cloud solutions tailored to the needs of businesses in Australia and New Zealand. This collaboration supports our shared objective of fostering a more connected and intelligent digital economy.”

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of FY 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.