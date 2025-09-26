Improving FTTH performance with NETSCOUT AI insights

NETSCOUT Systems, a provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, has announced new offerings to assist cable providers and multiple service operators (MSOs) in enhancing customer experience while managing operational costs more effectively.

Growing competition is prompting the development of more efficient content delivery methods. The ongoing rise in streaming entertainment, online gaming, interactive content, and home automation is increasing demand for high-speed, scalable, and resilient internet infrastructure.

This trend is further accelerated by the expected growth in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices globally,from 19.8 billion in 2025 to more than 40.6 billion by 2034. As a result, there is a continuing need to expand fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments. The FTTH market, valued at an estimated USD 56.03 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 110.44 billion globally by 2030.

According to Paolo Trevisan, AVP of Product Management at NETSCOUT, "DPI-enhanced observability plays a critical role for cable providers and MSOs as they seek to reduce operational costs and retain customers. Providing curated smart data that is both high-quality and cost-effective enables AI and machine learning to drive efficiencies and support operational improvements. This supports AIOps and NetOps teams in moving from reactive approaches to more preventative strategies."

Enhancing service quality through observability and AI

NETSCOUT’s Omnis AI Insights solution generates a high-fidelity, curated dataset that enables real-time network visibility. This capability supports the consistent delivery of high-quality video streaming and over-the-top (OTT) services, enabling MSOs to improve user experience while lowering costs. By identifying and addressing many issues remotely across disaggregated infrastructures, the solution helps reduce the need for technician visits, minimising operational disruption and avoiding unnecessary customer inconvenience.

Omnis AI Insights also supports artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) by automatically learning subscriber behaviour and detecting potential issues or security threats. This provides MSOs with the necessary metrics to improve service delivery. The solution aids in predicting and preventing service outages, assessing the impact of service degradation across the subscriber base, and prioritising support operations. It also supports performance-intensive applications, such as online gaming, and helps providers meet their service-level agreements.

The use of deep packet inspection (DPI) to enable FTTH deployment while reducing costs and improving service reliability is becoming increasingly important in a competitive content delivery environment. This approach provides cable providers and MSOs with new insights into customer experience metrics across various parts of the network, which can prove essential in reducing churn and maintaining customer satisfaction.