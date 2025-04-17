IDEMIA secure transactions and NAPAS collaborate to enhance Vietnam’s digital payment infrastructure

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) has announced a new partnership with the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), aimed at supporting the ongoing development of Vietnam’s digital payment infrastructure. The collaboration will enable NAPAS to strengthen its digital capabilities and respond better to the increasing demand among Vietnamese consumers for contactless and digital payment options.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, Vietnam’s domestic payment scheme will incorporate IST’s Token Platform into its network, which spans more than 40 banks. This integration is intended to provide a more seamless and user-friendly experience for individuals and businesses engaging in digital transactions.

The initiative is expected to have particular relevance for Vietnam’s predominantly young and digitally engaged population, a large proportion of whom are under the age of 35 and use multiple smartphones. As digital services become more integral to everyday life, there is a growing need for payment solutions that are both secure and convenient, in line with broader trends across the Asia-Pacific region.

IST’s Token Platform allows payment networks to adopt digital solutions by replacing sensitive card data with a unique digital token. This token can be used to process transactions without revealing the original card details, thereby enhancing security. The platform is designed to support a wide range of applications, including mobile NFC payments, in-app purchases, and peer-to-peer or remote transactions. It is also compatible with various parts of the payment ecosystem, including token requestors, digital wallets, and issuing banks, via a standardised API-based integration.

Advertisment

Through the partnership, NAPAS will offer in-store payments via smartphones, using banks’ mobile wallets for Android devices and Apple Pay for iOS users. In addition, consumers will be able to make e-commerce transactions through in-app payment methods. These developments are expected to reduce reliance on QR codes and cash, encouraging greater use of contactless payments.

Commenting on the partnership, Isaac Lee, Regional Vice President and Head of Digital for Asia Pacific at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, said, “this collaboration aims to complement day-to-day transactions in Vietnam and encourage broader adoption of digital payments. While QR code-based payments have been widely used in the country, the shift towards mobile contactless payments reflects an evolving payment landscape. Our work with NAPAS also supports the government’s broader goals of increasing non-cash transactions by 2025.”