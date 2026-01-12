IDEMIA expands cybersecurity portfolio with HSM launch

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) has announced the launch of IDEMIA Sphere HSM, marking the second phase of its broader cybersecurity portfolio and its entry into the hardware security module (HSM) market. The move represents an expansion of the company’s security offerings as demand grows for stronger protection of sensitive data and digital transactions.

IST has been active in India’s digital ecosystem for more than three decades, supporting payment, identity and connectivity systems used at scale across the country. Over this period, the company has developed local research and development, manufacturing and service capabilities, positioning India as both a key market and a strategic operating base.

The launch comes against the backdrop of rapid digitalisation in India, driven by the growth of digital payments, government initiatives such as Digital India, increasing cloud adoption, and the expansion of connected devices and IoT systems. As a result, organisations across banking and financial services, government, healthcare, cloud services and retail are facing heightened cybersecurity risks. In this environment, HSMs are increasingly relied upon to safeguard sensitive information and secure high-value transactions.

Hardware security modules play a foundational role in digital security by securely generating, storing and managing cryptographic keys. They support encryption, authentication, digital signatures and identity protection, all of which are critical to maintaining trust in digital systems as the economy becomes more data-driven.

According to the company, IDEMIA Sphere HSM builds on its experience in security technologies and has been validated through deployment in its global operations. The solution is intended to help organisations address emerging challenges such as post-quantum cryptography, as well as evolving regulatory requirements including provisions under the Indian IT Act and cybersecurity guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India for financial institutions.

The architecture of Sphere HSM differs from traditional HSM designs. Instead of relying on a single processor, it uses a distributed model based on multiple secure elements. This approach is intended to reduce single points of failure while allowing systems to scale according to organisational needs, from smaller installations to enterprise-wide deployments.

The company also highlighted operational considerations such as energy consumption and infrastructure requirements. The distributed design is designed to use less power than conventional HSMs and allows organisations to adjust computing capacity incrementally, rather than over-provisioning at the outset. The absence of components such as fans or battery-based subsystems is expected to simplify deployment and ongoing maintenance, potentially lowering total cost of ownership over time.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions said the solution has been engineered and pre-configured in France and aligns with European security and data protection standards. It is positioned to meet compliance requirements across regulated sectors, including defence, while also being designed with future cryptographic transitions, such as post-quantum security, in mind.

The entry into the HSM segment forms part of IST’s broader strategy to extend its cybersecurity portfolio. The company plans to draw on its existing relationships with financial institutions, mobile network operators and IoT service providers, all of which are major users of cryptographic security technologies.

Industry estimates cited by the company place the global HSM market at approximately US$1.2 billion by 2026, reflecting sustained demand for secure encryption, authentication and digital trust infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch, Philippe Oliva, Chief Executive Officer of IDEMIA Secure Transactions, said the move builds on the company’s experience in secure credentials and reflects a broader effort to address evolving cybersecurity requirements by combining security assurance with operational efficiency.